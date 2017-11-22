North Panola North State Tickets on sale

North Panola will be selling tickets for Friday’s game today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the high school. Tickets will also be pre-sold Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10 each. The price is dictated by the MHSAA.

