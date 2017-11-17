Morgan signs with Miss. State softball

By Myra Bean

During early signing period, South Panola fastpitch center fielder Chloe Morgan, signed her national letter of intent to attend Mississippi State next year.

Morgan is also the leadoff batter when the team is on offense.

She chose to go with Mississippi State after watching Amanda Ivy play the last four year.

“I grew up watching Amanda playing and I always dreamed of playing there,” Morgan said.

Mississippi State has consistently improved in softball the last few years under head coach Van Stuedeman.

Morgan hopes to hone her defensive skills and hitting abilities to be able to contribute to the team when she gets there next fall. She expect Stuedeman to be a harder coach on her.

“Hopefully, being around that environment will make me a better softball player,” Morgan said.

She is following in the footsteps of her three older sisters who signed national letters of intent to play college sports.

Christa Brown signed to play basketball but Chresha Brown and Sydney Morgan signed to play softball.

“As we always say when we have these signings, this is a positive for our program, no matter what level they sign,” said head coach Ashleigh Hicks. “It is especially positive when someone signs a Division 1 SEC scholarship.”

Hicks said Morgan set herself apart from other players to be noticed by a Division school because of her speed, arm strength and a D1 mind set.

Morgan has played softball since she was four or five years old, but she has been a part of the South Panola team since seventh grade.

Since the seventh grade she has a .395 batting average. She has 390 plate appearances and 332 at-bats. Of those at-bats, she has 130 runs, 131 hits, 67 runs batted in, 23 doubles, nine triples and one homerun.

She has seven sacrifice buns, 39 walks, 39 strikeouts, 12 hit by pitches, 25 bases reached on an error, 15 fielder’s choices, and an on base percentage of .475. Morgan has stolen 56 bases and has only been caught stealing three times.

On defense, she has a .944 fielding percentage and has only committed six errors in five years. She has 93 put outs and assisted in eight.

Chloe is also a member of the basketball team. Her teammates from both teams along with family and friends gathered for an informal reception to celebrate her signing.