Judge Baglan is second judge to recuse himself from hearing trial

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Charlie Baglan heard a case during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court where video footage showed the defendant, Monica Burton of 2481 Gravel Springs Rd., Senatobia, walking away from Panola Medical Center after having an IV placed in her arm.

Officer Ryan Watson’s body camera video shows hospital personnel and himself trying to talk Burton into going back to the hospital to have the IV removed. Burton is on her cellphone in the video as Officer Watson asks several times for Burton to get off of the phone.

“You’re making this worse than it has to be,” said Officer Watson. Burton continued talking on the phone stating she was going to Oxford to get her car.

After several minutes of hospital personnel and officers attempting to convince Burton to return to the hospital one officer tells Burton to put her hands behind her back.

“Call my lawyer Kesha,” Burton stated. Judge Baglan found Burton guilty of disorderly conduct failure to comply and resisting arrest. The judge sentenced Burton to five days in jail, but suspended the sentence pending full payment of the $975 fine in 60 days.

Terrance Doyle of 202 King St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, resisting arrest and simple assault on an officer. “Assault on an officer is serious. You may not like what they do, but it’s their job and they do a good job,” said Judge Baglan. Doyle has been allotted six weeks to pay the $1,802 fine.

Lorenzo Ward of 321 Hays St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to domestic violence simple assault.

“I consider domestic violence cases very serious. We’ve had a lot of deaths this year as a result of domestic violence,” said the judge.

Ward was fined $417 and was sentenced to serve five days in jail, which was suspended pending good behavior.

Ricky Lanier Henderson of 125 Jackson St., Batesville, was charged with felony domestic violence due to two previous domestic violence charges on top of the new domestic violence charge.

Henderson was also charged with violation of a restraining order. According to Detective George Williford, Henderson broke into the victim’s home by pushing in the air conditioner and then assaulted the victim in the home.

Detective Williford continued to state that the victim acted in self defense and injured the suspect.

The suspect advised Judge Baglan he would be speaking with a lawyer and continued to state he would talk to his lawyer before deciding to have or wave his preliminary hearing.

Stephanie Grand of 366 Enid Dam Rd., Pope, was charged with simple assault and malicious mischief. The charges were filed by Anita Dean who is reported to be filing the charges on behalf of a juvenile.

Judge Jay Westfaul previously recused himself from hearing the case and sent the case to Justice Court. The case has since returned to Batesville Municipal Court where Judge Charlie Baglan was to hear the case set for trial.

Judge Baglan also recused himself from the case due to his acquaintance with the defendant. The case has been bound over to the Justice Court to be heard by a different judge.

Kristin A. Legge of 448 Chunn Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI first. The charge will be non adjudicated and Legge will be required to attend MASEP classes.

Legge will also be required to get a restricted license and have an interlock device installed in her vehicle.

David Harrison of 1167 CR 107, Water Valley, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Harrison has been allotted 90 days to pay the $1,146 fine.

Statavius Miles of 2307 Shiloh Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle. Miles has six weeks to pay the $683 fine.

Whitney Bibbs of 192 Audrey Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle. Bibbs has six weeks to pay the $683 fine.

Shaunric Clark of 107 Goodhaven, Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a vehicle. The case has been bound over to Circuit Court.

Mistie Gill of 492 Mid Valley Rd., Pope, pleaded guilty to contempt of court for old unpaid fines in the amount of $997 from January of 2017. “I forgot about the fines,” said Gill. Judge Baglan ordered Gill to have the fine paid by February 1, 2018.

John McDonald of 2798 Eden, Memphis, failed to appear to answer charges of simple possession of marijuana. A warrant has been issued for McDonald’s arrest.

Jorge Noriega of 5726 S 28th Lane, McAllen, Texas, was charged with DUI second in a commercial vehicle. The case is set to go to trial on December 13.

Domonique Jackson of 134 Raintree, Madison, was charged DUI first and reckless driving. The case is set to go to trial on January 24, 2018.

Todd R. Jones of 1092 HWY 334, Oxford, failed to appear to answer charges for DUI first and driving while license suspended. A warrant has been issued for Jones’ arrest.