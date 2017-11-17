Driver arrested in hit and run

By John Howell

A 15-year-old boy remains in critical condition in Memphis Regional One Medical Center with injuries he received late Monday night from a hit-and-run driver.

Panola County Sheriff’s Dept. Investigator Terry Smith said that James Sanford, 36, Wells Street Extended, Courtland, was arrested and jailed some hours later, charged with leaving the scene of an accident with severe bodily injury.

Smith said that the victim is Jadarius Chapman, who lives on Victory Road where he was standing in the darkness about 11 p.m. Monday night when he was struck. Victory Road intersects Highway 51 across from Victory Independent Baptist Church south of Batesville corporate limits.

Smith said that his investigation first led him to a passenger in Sanford’s vehicle. He then located Sanford after seeking him at several locations. The sheriff’s investigator said that Sanford told him that he left the scene for a number of reasons, including “panic.”

The felony charge against Sanford will be presented before the next grand jury, according to Smith. He has been released on bond.

Chapman received severe injuries to his head and internal organs, according to the investigator. He is the son of Latoya Cole.