Obituaries

William K. Livingston Sr.

SARDIS–William K. “Billy” Livingston, Sr., age 82, passed away at his home November 10, 2017.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 13, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment was in Hebron Cemetery near Sardis.

Billy was born February 20, 1935, in Oxford, to the late Herman K. and Virginia Jackson Livingston. He was a retired construction superintendent and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

In setting a hard work ethic, both his sons and grandsons have followed his leadership and guidance in working in the construction field.

Billy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Memphis.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Betty Johnson Livingston of Sardis; daughter, Alice Livingston Garner of Haw River, N.C.; two sons, Harold Livingston of Sardis, William K. “Bill” Livingston, Jr. of Oxford; brother, Dennis Livingston of Hernando; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Other than his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his son, Keith Ira Livingston.

Albert Lee McDaniel

BATESVILLE–Albert Lee McDaniel, 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at his home.

Mr. McDaniel was born on December 18, 1942 in Arkansas to Irene Elizabeth Clark McDaniel and Homer Clifton McDaniel.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, November 11 at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church. Dickins Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Brenda L. Orr

OAKLAND–Brenda L. Orr, 57, died at her residence November 11, 2017.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 18 at 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs M.B. Church in Enid, with pastor Carl Ray officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday at Cooley’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

She was born June 10, 1961 in Charleston to Millard and Joe Ann McCorkle Orr.

Ms. Orr was a CNA and belonged to Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Oakland.

Benjamin Reece Sullivant

BATESVILLE–Benjamin Reece (Benny) Sullivant, age 56, passed away Saturday evening, November 11, 2017, in an auto accident near Pope.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, November 14 at Antioch Cemetery near Courtland. Wells Funeral Home has charge.

Benny was born March 27, 1961 in Batesville to Walter and Lanita Shankle Sullivant. For over 30 years, he has worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation as an Engineer Tech.

Benny was a member of the Independence Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting, golf, going to the beach and traveling with his family, but most of all, Benny loved the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Benny had a special love for all his nieces and nephews.

Benny’s loving and caring memory will carry on through his daughter, Rachel Sullivant Graham (U.S. Army Cpt. Michael) of El Paso, TX; mother, Lanita Hawkins Sullivant of Batesville; two brothers, Stan Sullivant (Melissa) of Batesville, and Scott Sullivant (Jenny) of Batesville.

Benny was preceded in death by his father, Walter Sullivant.

Barbara Joyce Ward

MONROE, Ga.–Mrs. Barbara Joyce (Hope) Ward passed away peacefully surrounded by many of those she loved dearly during the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in Monroe, Ga.

Mrs. Ward, previously of Pope, moved to Georgia seven years ago to be near her only grandchild and her family for the remainder of her life. She continued to enjoy cooking or rather instructing her techniques from nearby at many extended family gatherings, crocheting, reading and most importantly spending time with her family.

Mrs. Ward made an impact on all of those she met in life and will be deeply missed.

Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Ward, parents Robert and Edna Hope, brothers Bobby Gene and Jimmy Hope and her youngest son Lynn Alyn Rhodes.

Mrs. Ward was survived by her eldest son, Robert Dale Rhodes; a granddaughter, Amy Rhodes Tumlin, husband Charles, and great-granddaughter Brooklynn Rhodes all of Monroe, Ga. She is also survived by her sisters, June Moore, of Memphis, Ann Tharpe of Coffeeville, Mary Presley, of Pope, and Martha Benson, of Madisonville, Texas as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held for family and friends of Mrs. Ward on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville followed by a graveside service at Magnolia Cemetery.