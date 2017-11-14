2017 Super Bowl Champs Batesville Tigers 11-12 Year Olds

Tigers win Super Bowl for first time since 2013

By Ike House

Winning the Superbowl is nothing new in Panola County for the Batesville Tigers and the 11-12 year group added another trophy to the case with a 21-6 win over Tupelo.

The Tigers won their first Super Bowl since 2013 which was the same year this group won the 7-8-year-old Superbowl trophy, beginning and ending their career with trophies.

Both teams took defense to pride in the first quarter because it took until the second quarter before any team could get to the red zone.

But after a long drive by the Tigers, they finally pushed the ball in from two yards out on a quarterback sneak from Michael Johnson.

They led 6-0 as the PAT failed.

Right before the half the Tigers scored again after Mykel Allen found Kellen Norwood on a 15 yard touchdown. With the PAT, the Tigers led 14-0.

After the half the Tigers could not keep Tupelo out of the endzone as the running back took a hand off 47 yards to the house.

They did not get the two point conversion but they cut into the deficit and were only down 14-6.

After the Tiger offense was unable to score, the Tiger defense made a big play as Norwood caught an interception that led to a touchdown.

Then the game was capped off by Julius Pope on a 10 yard run that led to a 21-6 lead and final score.