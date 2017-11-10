South Panola vs. Madison Central live stream

The South Panola/Madison Central game will not be live streamed on SP Tiger Den tonight. It will be streamed at the following link by Madison Central with a 7 p.m. kickoff – https://livestream.com/accou…/20703280/events/7920440/player

The South Panola Sports Network will begin its radio broadcast at 6 p.m. for pre-game coverage and will be calling the game on 100.5 FM.