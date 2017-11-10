Rotenberry named national player of week

Northwest Mississippi Community College free safety Turner Rotenberry has been named MACJC Defensive Player-of-the-Week.

The former South Panola product recorded 10 tackles including two-for-loss, three breakups and a forced fumble in the No. 4 ranked Rangers 27-13 victory over No. 12 Hinds last Saturday.

Rotenberry also reeled in two interceptions, one of which he returned 41-yards for a touchdown. With three career interceptions returned for scores, Rotenberry is tied with ex-South Panola standout Demetric Wright and Johnathan Shaw for most in school history.

Northwest hosts East Mississippi tomorrow at 2 p.m. for the MACJC State championship.