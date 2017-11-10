Rotenberry named national player of week

Northwest defensive back Turner Rotenberry of Batesville was named state and national defensive player of the week.
Northwest Mississippi Community College free safety Turner Rotenberry has been named MACJC Defensive Player-of-the-Week.
The former South Panola product recorded 10 tackles including two-for-loss, three breakups and a forced fumble in the No. 4 ranked Rangers 27-13 victory over No. 12 Hinds last Saturday.
Rotenberry also reeled in two interceptions, one of which he returned 41-yards for a touchdown. With three career interceptions returned for scores, Rotenberry is tied with ex-South Panola standout Demetric Wright and Johnathan Shaw for most in school history.
Northwest hosts East Mississippi tomorrow at 2 p.m. for the MACJC State championship.

