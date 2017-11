Obituaries

Geneva Beals

CRENSHAW – Geneva P. Beals, 49, died Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Funeral services were held Sunday, November 5 at Lake View Baptist Church in Askew. Interment followed in Longtown Cemetery.

Mrs. Beals was born on June 3, 1968 in Quitman County to the late Dudley Pondexter and Darlene Jones Pondexter.

Geraldine Harris

BATESVILLE – Geraldine Harris, 74, died Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 11, at 12 p.m. at Askew Grove M. B. Church in Sarah. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, November 10, from 4-6 p.m. at Felix Cauthen Funeral Home in Senatobia.

Mrs. Harris was a housewife.

Dorothy Ann Young Taylor

COMO – Dorothy Ann Young Taylor, 49, died Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her residence.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 6 at Henderson Funeral Home with interment in Shady Grove Cemetery in Senatobia.

Mrs. Taylor was born on May 12, 1968 to Jasper Akines and Katherine Young in Memphis.