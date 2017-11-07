Cougars advance past Aberdeen 52-36 in Oxford on Saturday night

By Ike House

The first round for 3A football is out of the way and North Panola advanced to the second round with a little adversity behind them.

The Cougars and Bulldogs were scheduled to play on Friday but the weather would not hold off as lightning delays continued all night until the game was rescheduled for Saturday.

52-36 was the final but the journey there was not easy. Aberdeen first received the ball and did not lose the opportunity to score first.

Receiving the ball on the 38, they pushed the ball down field on a very long 18 play drive that ended on a one yard run. They scored the two point conversion and took the first lead 8-0.

The Cougars did not fail to respond as they had a shorter drive from the 26. Kenneth Jefferson put his imprint on the drive as he was responsible for 46 yards.

Antwon Oliver would score his third touchdown of the season on a four yard run and with the two point conversion the Cougars would tie the score at eight.

Then a big play came from the Cougars that gathered momentum as they kicked short and Katerrikous Walls recovered.

That gave the ball to the Cougars offense on the 42 and one play later they were in the endzone. Quarterback Jefferson found Jarvis Echols on a bomb to give the Cougars a 16-8 lead.

Aberdeen had some big plays of their own. After getting [pddrddopmthey had two short runs and then quarterback Fred Fields hit Dajoun Dobbs with a bomb from 49 yards out. With the conversion they tied the game at 16.

North Panola went three and out before the Bulldogs capitalized with a one play drive from 55 yards out. A long pass from Fields to Isaiah McMillian went for a touchdown and without the two point conversion the Bulldogs led 22-16.

But the Cougars were hungry and fed Clarence Taylor who took advantage of the carry taking it 59 yards for a touchdown. The two point conversion was made and the Cougars led 24-22.

Both teams seemed to stall after all of the scoring took place earlier in the half but the Cougars would go into the half with a bigger lead.

North Panola had another big play in the backfield. After two good runs from the backfield, Sylvonta Oliver took the ball 38 yards for a touchdown. They got the two point conversion that gave them a ten point lead 32-22.

Both teams would keep each other from scoring for the rest of the half. After halftime the Cougars came out with a momentum and got another score on the board. Oliver scored his second touchdown of the game with a physical one yard run. They two point conversion of but the Cougars led 38-22.

After a sacked filled drive for Demarco Smith, the Cougars got the ball back and went straight for the endzone. Oliver went in again but this time from two yards out. They missing another two point conversion and led 42-22.

Two drives later the Bulldogs did not give up as their star player Dobbs scored from 24 yards out. They did not get the much needed two point conversion but cut the lead to 42-28.

That score would not phase the North Panola offense as they gave the ball to their big time player Oliver who went to endzone on a 10 yard run but fumbled it right in the hands of offensive tackle Dennis Robinson giving him his first career touchdown and the Cougars a 55-28 lead.

Aberdeen gave one last swing atthe Cougars defense who gassed out at on the final drive for the Bulldogs. Fields would score on a ten yard run that gave a final of 52-36.

Jefferson owned the Bulldog defense with a passing performance of 14-22, 259 yards and a touchdown. He also had seven carries for 63 yards.

Leading the way rushing was Taylor with seven carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. Other rushers were Sylvonta Oliver with six carries for 71 yards and three touchdowns; Carl Robinson had three carries for 25 yards; Antwon Oliver had four carries for 14 yards and a touchdown and Dennis Robinson had a run yard touchdown.

Leading the receiving corps for the Cougars was Jamarvis Echols with five catches for 143 yards. Other receivers were Jarvis Echols with three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown; Jonathan Harris with two catches for 28 yards and Tyler Shorter with two catches for 17 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball Smith had the biggest day with six tackles, four sacks, four tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

Other defenders were Quinterrious Walls with six tackles and two tackles for a loss; Malcolmn Lyons with six tackles; Kylan Osborn had four tackles; Sylvonta Oliver had three tackles and an interception; Tracy Davis had three tackles and four deflections; Shorter had two tackles, two deflections and an interception; Norman Edwards had two tackles, a tackle for a loss and a sack; Jaylen Gipson, Alex Gross and Chris Clark all had two tackles each and Quadarius Jones had a tackle.