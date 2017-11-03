Judge sends fleeing felon to grand jury

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Jay Westfaul held a preliminary hearing for Houston Burdette of 4917 Curtis Rd., Batesville, during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court and found probable cause for the charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, felony fleeing, disorderly conduct failure to comply, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Sergeant Will Parrish testified stating Burdette had pulled up to a vehicle safety checkpoint September 3 when Officer Gregg Jones witnessed items being thrown out of the vehicle.

“He came through the road block. I told (Burdette) to put the car in drive, but he took off,” said Sgt. Parrish.

Further testimony revealed Burdette almost struck Officer Tommy Crutcher as the officer was speaking to another driver.

According to testimony, Officer Crutcher took a single step and barely escaped injury.

“Officer Crutcher drew his gun to shoot out a tire and the vehicle wrecked,” said Sgt. Parrish. “Burdette escaped the vehicle on the passenger side and we were unable to locate him. He was later identified via a picture.”

Defense Attorney Kirk Willingham questioned the officer’s identification of the suspect, stating none of them were able to identify the suspect on scene. Sardis Police Chief Steven McLarty testified he spoke to one of the two passengers in the vehicle who advised Burdette was the driver.

Judge Westfaul ruled probable cause existed and the case was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Willie Frost of 5623 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, pleaded guilty to shoplifting from Save-A-Lot, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance. Frost has been allotted 30 days to pay the $2,057 fine.

Amanda Banks of 1832-C Woodruff Rd., Batesville, was charged with stalking. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution after the affiant, Jamarvis Banks, failed to appear to prosecute.

Christopher McCarthy of 504 Washington St., Ellisville, pleaded guilty to public drunk. McCarthy faces a $225 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Markeevan Ford of 2074-C Morrow Rd., Courtland, failed to appear to answer charges for simple possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct failure to comply and false information. Fox Bonding Company has been notified.