ND Green Wave starts playoffs with rematch against Indianola

By Will Dickins

North Delta has made it to the first round of the playoffs once again. This year they will face a familiar foe in Indianola Academy. Game time is set for tonight at Indianola with a 7 p.m.kickoff..

Last week, the Green Wave lost a heartbreaker at home to Bayou Academy. There were sad faces and discouraged hearts as the team thought they had missed out on playoffs. However, here we are; it is week 11.

One will say, “It is Indianola. Good luck next season,” but North Delta has a second chance and a new outlook after a season of up and downs and a multitude of what ifs stacked on top of that. There is new life after the devastation that comes when one knows the season is over.

“Friday, they were convinced that the season was over, and now they are able to suit up for at least one more time,” says Coach Mac Aldison. “I am confident they will play as hard as they have all year.”

North Delta has nothing to lose and are playing a team with everything to lose. That always means there could be trouble stirring for an upset. No one is saying that will happen, but no one is saying that it has not happened before.

To get there, North Delta must take care of a few basic things., according to Aldison.

“We have to have a one play at a time mindset: it’s an every down deal. Everybody do your job each play. We need to protect the ball and play mistake free as well as be where we are supposed to be and make tackles.”

It is critical that North Delta gets out to a good start and sustains that success. Last time the two teams played, they had one or two touchdowns called back early in a close game. Last week, the Green Wave had a big lead in the first half only to squander the opportunity in the second half. The opposite needs to be done tonight.

It is time to play determined football and put to the test all of the hard work and dedication that was exercised in the off season. There is nothing to lose. Play with passion and relentless effort, and see what happens.

Tonight, North Delta heads to Indianola Academy to battle it out with the undefeated Colts.