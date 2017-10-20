Sheriff’s Report:Residents report sexual and physical assaults

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received numerous calls from Panola County residents reporting sexual and physical assaults on victims ages seven to 22. One resident reported taking her seven-year-old daughter to Panola Medical Center for complaints of vaginal itching and discovered the child was suffering from Chlamydia and Gonorrhea. The child was seen at Rape Crisis and a forensic interview has been scheduled.

On September 30, Lebonheur Children’s Hospital contacted Child Protective Services to report a 12-year-old was brought in with a broken arm and appeared to be malnourished. According to the report, the child was a victim of “shaken baby” and is unable to walk and is not very verbal.

The bus driver reported having to drive very slowly because something was wrong with the child’s arm and continued to state the child had a seizure on the bus, according to the report. The child was staying with his biological mother, but his grandmother was awarded legal guardianship of him.

Heafner Rd. resident reported to Deputy Steven McLarty she was in the bed around midnight on October 7 when she heard a noise coming from the other room.

According to the report, an individual in the home entered her room and got into bed with her. The resident stated the suspect began talking about her boyfriend and began to touch her inappropriately.

According to the report, the suspect attempted to pull down the residents pants several times. The resident was able to get away and wake her grandmother up. The suspect was forced to leave the residence. Brian Arnold was notified of the incident.

September 18

• Fulmer Rd. resident reported to Deputy Darryl House her son stole a Mack Red Toolbox, Craftsman and Mac tools, Craftsman tool set, Drill press, Craftsman chainsaw, wheel balancer and another small tool box.

October 2

• Deputy McLarty responded to Bayside Homes for a report of theft. Upon arrival, a resident reported $4,100 worth of parts were stolen from a Ford F-250 and two Chevy 1500s.

October 3

•Hwy 51 South, Courtland resident reported to Deputy McLarty an individual was selling items on Facebook when he bought a TV listed for $600. The resident advised he allowed the suspect to sell the items from his property and placed the TV in his garage before leaving.

According to the report, the resident returned home and noticed the individual and the TV were gone. The resident advised he saw the individual selling the items off of a trailer in Batesville and stated he confronted her but she attacked him, according to the report. The resident advised he returned home and contacted to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

October 6

• Deputy Jeremy Hailey spoke to an Armstrong St. resident who reported another individual had her belongings. The resident advised the individual had her cell phone, birth certificate, clothes, money and hair products.

October 7

• Lt. Darius Smith responded to Highway 310, Como, where the resident reported someone had cut the locks and wire on his gate and drove over the gate and made circles in his pasture.

• Northwood Dr. resident reported to Deputy Mark Allen her future ex-husband had been to the residence making threats. Deputy Allen viewed text messages from the suspect trying to lure the resident outside to drink a beer, stating, “I’ve got nothing left to lose.”

Deputy Allen also viewed video footage of a car driving by the home and pulling into the driveway several times. The resident was advised to contact the sheriff’s department if the suspect showed back up at the residence.

• Lt. Bill Furniss observed a maroon Ford Explorer traveling west on Hwy. 6 going 50 MPH in a 65 MPH zone in the passing lane. According to the report, cars attempted to pass in the right lane but the vehicle veered into the center, partially in both lanes, and ran one vehicle off of the roadway.

“I initiated my blue lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to stop,” said Lt. Furniss.

Deputy McLarty caught up to the suspect and pulled in front of the vehicle and the vehicle stopped. The driver was placed into custody and the passenger was detained and later placed into custody. According to the report, several syringes full of narcotics and a metal can with small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine were located in the vehicle. The driver was charged with DUI other, careless driving, no driver’s license and failure to yield to blue lights.

October 8

• Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy Steven Moore she came home to find her husband drunk. According to the report, the resident advised her husband was mad because he could not find the rest of his liquor. The resident advised her oldest son hid the liquor the night before.

The resident advised her husband went outside to their vehicle looking for the keys when he attacked her punching her in the head and causing her to injure her knee. The resident advised she went back into the residence and locked the suspect out.

According to the report, the suspect busted through the door and grabbed the resident when the suspect’s father got in between the two. Upon arrival, Deputies Tripp Williams and Mark Allen were advised the suspect was hiding behind the residence. The suspect was located hiding in a field with torn clothing and minor cuts. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Heafner Rd. resident reported to Deputy Allen her ex-boyfriend was in her residence tearing up things, hollering and screaming. According to the report, the suspect stated he possibly had a warrant, but requested he be able to smoke a cigarette first. The resident advised the suspect attempted to choke her and break things in the house. The resident stated she was trying to help him get off of the methamphetamine he had been injecting himself with.

• Deputy Tripp Williams received a report of a blue 1999 Chevy traveling down I-55 at a high rate of speed. Deputy Williams stated he attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle continued reachings speeds over 100 MPH. Deputy Williams notified dispatch the vehicle refused to stop and turned off his blue lights because the suspect was putting other driver’s at risk. Deputy Williams notified Grenada County in an effort to stop the vehicle.

According to the report, the vehicle pulled over on the shoulder one mile south of the Tillatobia exit. The suspect exited the vehicle and was ordered to put his hands on the vehicle. The suspect was placed under arrest. According to the report, approximately 28 grams of marijuana was located in a nutter butter container. The suspect was transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Deputy Steven Moore spoke to a Hwy. 6 West resident who stated his 15-year-old son and his nephew took his 2003 Ford Expedition. The resident advised he went to take a nap and when he awoke the vehicle was gone. The suspects returned home with the vehicle later and the resident advised he still wants to persue charges.

October 9

• Deputy Hunter Lawrence responded to Cole’s Point Grocery where a Kimberly Ln. resident stole $50 from him.

• McClyde Rd., Como residents reported to Deputy Willie Harris their home caught fire and upon returning the next day to check the damage they noticed four TVs, a microwave and playstation 4 was missing.

• Kimberly Ln. resident reported to Deputy Lawrence someone stole his Craftsman Lawn Mower.

• Johnson Cove, Como reported to Deputy Lawrence the suspect came to her residence and pulled a shotgun when the resident’s mother advised she was calling the sheriff’s department. The resident advised after the suspect left he called and stated he was going to kill her.

• Lt. Emily Griffin spoke to a Holmes Rd. resident who reported three individuals forced their way into his residence and assaulted him. According to the report, the resident reported the suspects stated they wer going to “teach him a lesson.” The resident advised nothing was missing from the residence. According to the report, the resident appeared to be very intoxicated and gave conflicting descriptions of the suspects.

• Deputy Seth Cook spoke to a Bethlehem Cove resident who stated someone has been dumping trash on his property. The resident discovered a paper in the pile of trash with a name on it and turned it over to Deputy Cook.

October 10

• Oxford resident reported to Lt. Griffin an individual refused to allow her to leave in a vehicle they share together. According to the report, the resident advised the suspect invited her to the residence after he was released from the hospital and rode with the suspect to get gas when he refused to take her back to the vehicle and drove her to her mother’s instead. The resident advised her mother drove her back to the residence and the suspect refused to let her take the vehicle and threatened her.

• Pope-Water Valley resident reported to Deputy Jeff Still after completing an online survey he received a cashier’s check through FedEx in the amount of $2,975. The resident advised he made a deposit into his account using the check he had received. According to the report, the resident was advised to transfer the funds to a graphic artists account for decals to be installed on his truck for advertising purposes. The resident was advised he would receive $500 per week for allowing the advertisement to be placed on his truck. The resident advised he received a call from the bank saying the check he deposited was fraudulent, causing his account to be overdrawn by approximately $3,000.

• Deputy Maurice Market responded to Hadorn Rd. for a breaking and entering where the resident reported missing approximately $380 worth of property.

• Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy House she was on the school bus and went to sleep with her head down and advised she had her purse around her neck. The resident advised she was in the gym around 7:17 a.m. and noticed her cellphone was gone.

• Colombia resident reported to Deputy George Renfroe his crew parked to get some lunch and returned to find the windshield had been busted out and a pack of Marboro lights were missing.

• Deputy Harris spoke to a Pearl St., Sardis resident reported she and her children were at the North Panola Football game and at some point her daughter was approached by an individual and advised the individual maced her sister, daughter and son.

October 11

• Lt. Chuck Tucker responded to the Rebel RV Park where a 26-year-old man with a history of seizures was found deceased inside the camper.

• Deputy McLarty responded to China Rd. where the resident reported an individual took his black 2002 Chevy Trail Blazer without his permission. According to the report, the vehicle broke down at a gas station and the vehicle was towed to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

• Benson Rd., Pope resident reported an individual threatened to drive by and shoot him. According to the report, the resident appeared to be intoxicated.

October 12

• Pleasant Grove Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy McLarty he discovered an iron post missing and advised he wanted a report made.

October 13

• Pope-Water Valley Rd. resident reported to Deputy Moore he received a call concerning the welfare of his wife and advised his wife was at work . The resident’s wife advised she was receiving threatening text messages on social media because people thought she was a snitch. The resident advised she was in fear of going home. The resident was escored to her home. Deputy Moore advised the suspect not to have any further contact with the resident and stated if she failed to comply she would be arrested.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

• October 5, hit and run occured at a Sardis Lake Boat Ramp.

• October 6, vehicle lost control and hit another vehicle on Pecan St.

• October 9, vehicle backed into a trailer on Otto Sanford Rd.