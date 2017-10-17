NP remains undefeated in shutout of Holly Springs

By Ike House

North Panola continues its quest for perfection as they add another “W” to the win column. The road to 8-0 was continued with the Cougars (8-0 overall, 3-0 district) rolling over Holly Springs Friday 57-0.

The game began with the Cougars defense making a big stop on the Hawks first drive. Then the first play from scrimmage for the Cougars, junior quarterback Kenneth Jefferson scored on a 56-yard run. Chris Clark kicked the PAT for the 7-0 Cougar lead.

After the Cougars came up with another stop, they only took two plays to score with Jefferson connecting on two 30-yard throws, one to Tyler Shorter and the other to Jonathan Harris for the touchdown. The Cougars led 13-0 as the PAT failed.

North Panola got the ball back on the Hawks’ 22 as Harris forced a bad kick. Two plays later, Jefferson found Harris again on a 10-yard pass for 19-0 lead as the PAT failed.

The Cougars did not take long to get points missed on the failed PAT attempts. The defense was on full throttle with Quinterrious Walls getting his first sack of the night and then Demarco Smith forced a safety on another sack.

With the Cougars up 21-0, Sylvonta Oliver took the free kick up to the 35 and got the Cougars in good field position. Then Jefferson connected with Jamarvis Echols on a 15-yard pass for a touchdown for the 29-0 lead after the two-point conversion.

The Cougars got the ball back after a three and out drive from the Hawks. The drive did not take long as Shorter scored on a 13-yard run to lead 35-0 as the two-point attempt failed.

The Cougars defense would not let the safety be their only scoring play of the game as the Hawks threw a deep pass and Oliver grabbed an interception and took it 73 yards for the score. They added two more points and went up 43-0 all before halftime.

After the half the Cougars got the ball back and scored in four plays.

Jefferson found Jarvis Echols on a 10-yard touchdown pass to lead 49-0 as the two-point attempt failed.

The backups began to get playing time and also scored. Antwon Oliver scored on a four-yard run and took in the two-point conversion for the 57-0 lead.

Jefferson completed nine of 11 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a carry for 56 yards and a touchdown. Robinson completed three of four passes for 26 yards and had four carries for eight yards.

Leading rusher was Sylvonta Oliver with three carries for 29 yards, followed by Shorter with two carries for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Other rushers were Antwon Oliver, four carries for 25 yards, one touchdown; Clarence Taylor, two carries for five yards; and Harris one carry for three yards.

Leading the receivers was Harris with four catches for 89 yards and two touchdown.

Other receivers include Shorter, one reception, 30 yards; Ethan Leverson, two catches, 25 yards; Jarvis Echols, two catches, 22 yards, one touchdown; Oliver, one catch, 16 yards; Jamarvis Echols, one catch, 15 yards, one touchdown; and Steven Edwards, one catch, one yard.

Leading the defense was Smith with four tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks and a safety.

Other defenders were Walls four tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack; Quadarius Jones, four tackles, three tackles for a loss and a forced fumble; Kylan Osborn, four tackles; Malcolm Lyons and Eric Bailey, two tackles each; Oliver, one tackle, a pass deflection, an interception and a defensive touchdown; Marvin Adams, one tackle, one pass deflection; Harris, Katerrikous Walls, Kenterrious Tucker, Dennis Robinson, Leverson, Roderick Taylor and Jimmy Smith, one tackle each and Zantavious Phillips and Norman Edwards, one fumble recovery each.