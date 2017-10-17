Green Wave flounders against Marshall

By Will Dickins

North Delta hosted Marshall Academy Friday night and lost 48-8 on a night the Green Wave would like to forget.

The first half was a tale of “almost’s” and “should have’s” to go along with certain scores from the Patriots. With the score at 7-0 in favor of the Patriots, they found themselves backed up into their own endzone. Chris Williamson delivered a big tackle for a loss and put the Patriots at a 2nd and 12 at their own eight-yard line. The next play was a 64-yard pass. They would later score as the Green Wave almost had the crucial stop.

The next drive started on the North Delta 11-yard line after an interception gave them good field position on the 11-yard line. The Green Wave defense stood strong and forced them into a 4th and three situation. North Delta shed through the line and should have had a sack, but the quarterback escaped the pressure and found an open man across the field for a touchdown.

Though the score could have and some will say should have been closer, by the time the scoreboard read 7:57 left on the clock it was already 21-0 Marshall Academy. North Delta would not give up as Cole Devazier hit Kaleb Joyner in the flat and watched him run 64 yards for a touchdown.

With hope renewed on the Green Wave sideline, Marshall Academy answered with another long drive. This one also had a fourth down conversion. This time it was 4th and 11. The Patriots dialed up a wheel route from the receiver in the slot to gain 17 yards and a first down. This made it 28-8 which would be the score at the end of the half.

In the second half, North Delta struggled to get anything going on offense as well as get stops on defense resulting in three more Patriot touchdowns. The heart and determination of the Green Wave may not have been the issue tonight as one could see the disappointment on their faces. They wanted this game. Marshall Academy just seemed to have more guns at the moment.

With that being the second loss in a row for North Delta, they hope to get back on track with a tally in the left hand column this Friday against Bayou. It is the last game of the season on top of it being senior night. The Green Wave are determined to end the season on a high note and hopefully take that into the playoffs.