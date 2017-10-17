Early numbers released in Cutest Kid Calendar Contest

The Panolian Cutest Kid Calendar Contest Top Vote getters as of October 16

1-24 months 25-48 months

Reed Blair – 620 Tatum Atchison – 560

Rosie Blair – 600 Katie Beth Capwell – 340

Axl Taylor – 508 Kylah Sanders – 60

Allie Capwell – 340 Shay Shinaul – 8

Harlei Holliday – 244

Karson Jones – 193

Brently Reeves – 164

Sumner Goode – 160

Forrest Sharp – 160

Riley-Kate Durham – 120

Billy Derl Morrow – 106

Ella Rose Beard – 104

Remember top 6 from each category will go on the calendar. If others in older age group do not get any votes, children from the younger age group will be awarded the spots. Remember, you have until Friday, October 27 to get your votes in. It’s fun and it goes to supply newspapers to the schools and aid in the prevention of child abuse.

Vote Here: https://www.panolian.com/cutest-baby-contest/