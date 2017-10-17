Early numbers released in Cutest Kid Calendar Contest
The Panolian Cutest Kid Calendar Contest Top Vote getters as of October 16
1-24 months 25-48 months
Reed Blair – 620 Tatum Atchison – 560
Rosie Blair – 600 Katie Beth Capwell – 340
Axl Taylor – 508 Kylah Sanders – 60
Allie Capwell – 340 Shay Shinaul – 8
Harlei Holliday – 244
Karson Jones – 193
Brently Reeves – 164
Sumner Goode – 160
Forrest Sharp – 160
Riley-Kate Durham – 120
Billy Derl Morrow – 106
Ella Rose Beard – 104
Remember top 6 from each category will go on the calendar. If others in older age group do not get any votes, children from the younger age group will be awarded the spots. Remember, you have until Friday, October 27 to get your votes in. It’s fun and it goes to supply newspapers to the schools and aid in the prevention of child abuse.
Vote Here: https://www.panolian.com/cutest-baby-contest/