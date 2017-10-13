ND to host Marshall in playoff implication game

By Will Dickins

North Delta hosts the Marshall Academy Patriots tonight in hopes of gaining a better seed come playoff time.

The Green Wave is coming off a loss to neighboring Magnolia Heights but have their sights on rebounding against the Patriots.

Building off last week, North Delta hopes to have better attitude and effort as well as “play through the final whistle.”

“We were disappointed in our attitude and effort last week. It was bad,” said Green Wave head coach Mac Aldison.

Aldison reiterates attitude and effort to the Green Wave players week in and week out hoping to bring a team that plays extremely hard to the field.

Aldison describes Marshall Academy as very physical up front.

“Marshall is a good football team, and we will have to play mistake free football,” he said., “The two games we have struggled against have front guys who are very strong and physical.”

The Green Wave proceed with caution knowing they must win in the trenches to come out with the victory and end their losing streak against the “more physical teams,” according to Aldison.

“We want to have our best game of the season and get back to where we were a few weeks ago. It has been awhile since we have put together a complete game. After Monday, we have been more focused and had a sense of urgency. Tuesday was probably one of our best practices of the season,” said Aldison.

He is stressing to the players to play until there is no time on the scoreboard, to never slowing down and to focus on showing attitude and effort for four quarters and not only two of them.

It has been a long four weeks of football on the road for the Green Wave, but finally they are home again tonight.

Aldison said, “It is a lot better to be at home. We can’t even remember the last time we played at home. The players are excited to be on their home field again for a change.”

For a team that is looking to gain some momentum, playing in your own stadium can be just what they need, Aldison said, and urges all fans to come support their players on a “huge night for us.” Kickoff is 7 p.m.