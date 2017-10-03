Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

September 26

Jenna Dianne Elmore, 10 CR 410, Oxford, was charged with burglary of a dwelling and grand larceny. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Quentin Lamar Hogan, 1105 B Hawkins Rd., Courtland was charged with felony evasion, habitual criminal statute and has a bench warrant. The cas will be heard in Justice Court.

Gabrielle Lynette Booker, 697 West Main St., Senatobia, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Nathan Earl Dodd, 1352-A Plum Point Rd., Pope, was charged with malicious mischief, no tag, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of burglary. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Robert Craig Thomas, 59 Webster Rd., Pope, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tommy Joe Boyette, 114 Howard St., Marks, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Damon Lee Andrews, 449 Chapman Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Charlie Heath Jr., 149 Victor Rd., Courtland, was charged with violation of parole and was sentenced to serve two days. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jennifer N. Britt, 8717 Pope Water Valley Rd., Pope, was charged with possession of meth. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jadaron Johnson, 1708 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Thomarris Marquell Ballentine, 352 Archie St., Sledge, has a hold.

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

September 27

Brenda Lasha Hughes, 4975 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, was charged with accessory after the fact. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Kenneth James Allen, 15072 E. Shadow Creek Dr., Biloxi, was chargedwith no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Pamela Diane Hollinger, 269 Fudgetown Rd., Batesville, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

September 28

Matthew Allen Long, 558 State Park Rd., Sardis, was arrested on a child support lock-up order. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Keri Letron Saffold, 107 Central St., Batesville, was charged with violation of drug court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

September 29

Jessica Lynn Martin, 486 Morris Ln., Batesville, was charged with possession of paraphernalia, The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dana Leigh Henderson, 1415 Boyd St., Water Valley, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Robert Craig Thomas, 59 Webster Rd., Pope, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Wesley King Sr., 118 Railroad Dr., Elliot, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tyler Deshawn Goliday, 681 Taylor Rd., Courtland, was charged with attempted false pretenses. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ronnie Robertson, 1288 CR 931 , Tupelo, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Tiffany Patreese Maynard, 105 Childress St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Kendricus D’Angelo Carlton, 113 Patton Ln., Batesville, was charged with no headlights, no driver’s license, and false information. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

September 30

Jocques Devon Turner, 218 Pearson St., Batesville, was charged with open container, resisting arrest and failure to comply. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Anthony Dewayne Flowers Jr., 204 Claude St., Batesville, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Ray Doyle Earl Young, Hwy. 51 Lot 15, Como, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Municipal Court.

Keithrick Darnell Hunt, 37 D Willow Rd., Sardis, was arrested on two child support lock-up orders. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Jignesh Bhupendrabhai Patel, 5900 Pfieffer Rd., Blue Ash, OH was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Wesley King, 495 Kyle Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI, no insurance, no seatbelt and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jeanne Faulkner Hopper, 210 Pollard St., Batesville was charged with careless driving, DUI refusal and speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Richard Lee Fort, 2661 Old Hwy. 69, Tunica, has a hold.

October 1

Kristin Anne Legge, 448 Chunn Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI first. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

George Lee Todd Jr., 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Irish McKinley Lee, 327 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, was charged with shoplifting and simple assault. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Brondreekeus Q. Clark, 117 H. Lester St., Batesville, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Chris Lee Martindale, 978 Martindale Rd., Courtland, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Elton Jaron Smith, 775 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kendrick Dordell Strong, 202 Butler Rd., Batesville, was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Corey Allen Chaudoin, 3984 Simon Chapel Rd., Sardis, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Emily Arne Crump, 5209 Karen Dr., Horn Lake, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

October 2

Joseph Lawrence Kaufman, 4535 Central Academy Rd., Sardis, was charged with public drunk and careless driving. the case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnathan Rance Runnels, 2045 Hughes Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.