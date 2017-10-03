Obituaries

Mary Lynn Wells Childers

BATESVILLE–Mary Lynn Wells Childers, 64, died Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Baptist Memorial in Memphis.

Mrs. Childers was born January 13, 1953 in Golden Pond, Kentucky to Martha Lee Hoskins and Blufard L. Wells Sr.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 7 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 at Wells Funeral Home. A reception will be held after the service at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Mrs. Childers was retired after 46 years of various employments.

Ammie Louneal Avery Gee

BATESVILLE–Mrs. Ammie Louneal Avery Gee, 97, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017 at her home.

She was born on May 6, 1920 in Panola County to Ammie Busby and Cecil G. Avery.

She was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She was a beloved librarian and teacher.

Mrs. Gee is survived by her loving family, which includes two daughters, Stevie Gee of Batesville and Veenita Gee Casner (David) of Salisbury, NC; one son, Jack W. Gee Jr.; and one granddaughter, Corey Beth Rutland Stovall (Colin).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Gee Sr.; her parents; and two sisters, Dorothy Avery and Mildred Lashlee.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4 at Shiloh Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Dickins Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be sent to Shiloh Methodist Church, 253 Avery Rd., Batesville, MS 38606.

Dickins Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

James Archie Morrow

POPE–James Archie Morrow, 79, died September 27, 2017, at Cleveland Nursing Home and Rehab in Cleveland.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 29 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Rev. Damon Plummer officiated.

Mr. Morrow was born September 5, 1938 to the late Archie and Vera Daugherty Morrow in Batesville.

James worked for Dunlap & Kyle in Batesville for more than 20 years. He was a member of Pope United Methodist Church.

Earlean Hancock Rodgers

BATESVILLE–Mrs. Earlean Hancock Rodgers, age 86, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, September 28, 2017 at her residence. Services were held Sunday, October 1 at Locke Station Baptist Church. Interment was in Marks

Cemetery. Kimbro Funeral Home had charge.

Earlean was a retired beautician, loved her family, grands and great grands, enjoyed playing piano in church when needed. She was a faithful member of Locke Station Baptist church where she served in many positions including Sunday School teacher.

Those left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Fran Locke (Royce), Nancy Howell, Peggy Elliott (Jimmy) all of Batesville; one son, William “Bubba” Rodgers of Marks; eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, L. W. Rodgers Jr.; parents, John and Willie Hancock; one brother, Alfred Hancock.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Locke Station Baptist Church, 19 Bill Locke Rd., Marks, MS 38646 or Gideons International Panola South Gideon Camp, PO Box 791, Batesville, MS 38606.

Cazarae Wilson

SARDIS–Cazarae Wilson, 21, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital/NM.

The family will receive visitors during family visitation hours of 4 – 6 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2017, at St Peter’s M.B. Church in Sardis. A memorial program will be held immediately following the family hours.

A Home Going Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at St. Peter’s M.B. Church in Sardis with Pastor Odell Draper officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s cemetery in Sardis.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his mother, Vernessar Wilson of Sardis; his father, MacArthur Draper; one sister, Tonshay Ferrell of Courtland, and two brothers, MacArthur Draper Jr. and D’Fanso Draper, both of Sardis.

He was a 2015 graduate of South Panola High School.