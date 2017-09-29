Obituaries

Betty Swindoll Bailey

Betty Swindoll Bailey, 81, passed away Sunday morning, September 24, 2017 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Mrs. Bailey was the widow of Robert F. Bailey.

The family will be celebrating Mrs. Bailey’s life with a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow in Magnolia Cemetery next to her husband. The family will begin receiving friends earlier Saturday morning at 11:30 A.M. Betty’s brother-in-law, Reverend Gene Kennedy, will be officiating the services.

Betty was born March 7, 1936 in Water Valley, to the late Hubert Woodward and Ethel Bolen Swindoll. She was homemaker and member of First Evangelical Church in Memphis. Betty had been a Bible Teacher for Child Evangelism Fellowship and Good News Clubs. Following her teaching years, Betty continued to support both the ministries by her financial support, as well as supporting the Billy Graham International ministries and Samaritan’s Purse.

Betty is survived by her loving family, which includes her daughter, Kay Bailey Ross of Batesville; sister, Shirley Swindoll Kennedy (Gene) of Memphis; brother, Hubert Birlon Swindoll (Sandra) of Batesville; sister-in-law, Kathe Swindoll Daughtery of Batesville; three nieces, Mechel Kennedy Frost of Nashville, Amy Swindoll Sandifer of Batesville, Paige Swindoll Logan of Bruce; four nephews, Jeffrey Swindoll of Batesville, Barry Swindoll of Batesville, Wade Swindoll of Wisconsin and Cody Swindoll of Utah; three grand-nephews, Michael Kennedy of Memphis, Trey Swindoll of Bruce and Jayke Swindoll of Bruce; six grand-nieces, Bailey Frost of Nashville, Riley Frost of Nashville, Rheanna Kennedy of Memphis, Jessica Blake Swindoll of Batesville, Tiffany Swindoll Bridges of Batesville, Kayla Swindoll Reynolds of Tupelo, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

In addition to Betty’s husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jack “Jay” Claude Swindoll; one nephew, Michael Alan Kennedy, and her son-in-law, David Ross.

Louise Holland Crowley

Louise Holland Crowley of Batesville passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017. Born February 17, 1920 in Blue Springs, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Whit and Jimmie Holland.

Mrs. Crowley was an educator in the public schools for the state of Mississippi for 38 years and served as Principal of the Batesville Elementary School for 18 years before her retirement.

She received her BS Degree from Mississippi State University and MED from the University of Mississippi.

She served as President of the North District of Elementary Administrators and the Committee of Southern Association of Schools and Colleges. During this time she assisted with the evaluation of many elementary schools in north Mississippi.

Mrs. Crowley was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for over 30 years. Earlier in her career she served for five years on the Board of Directors of Northwest Mississippi Community College.

As a member of the First United Methodist Church of Batesville, she served on the administrative board and assisted in the elementary department for several years. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women and member of the Explorers Bible Study for 25 years.

Mrs. Crowley, was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Wesley Crowley, and daughter, Janice Lou.

She is survived by two sons, Whit Crowley and wife Minetry Apperson of Memphis, and Jim Crowley and wife Becky Rainey of Charleston; grandchildren, Will Crowley of Memphis, and Jennifer Crowley Revere, husband Ryan, and their son Robert Wesley of Batesville; one sister, Joan Holland Billingsley of Blue Springs, Miss., and brother, Buddy Holland, of Batesville.

The family has requested memorials be sent to The First United Methodist Church of Batesville or Providence United Methodist Church, cemetery fund, Sandra Crowley Dalton, 1262 Antioch Road, Maben, Mississippi 39750.

Visitation will be Friday September 29, 2017 at 9 a.m. with services at 10 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home of Batesville.

Private interment will follow at the Providence United Methodist Church in Maben at 2 p.m. .

Michael Andrew Darling Sr.

SOUTHAVEN–Michael Andrew Darling Sr., 61, died at Baptist Hospital Desoto in Southaven on September 27, 2017.

There will be a graveside service Saturday, September 30, at 3 p.m. at Thyatira Cemetery in Senatobia. Wells Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Darling was born September 10, 1956 to Maxine Bishop Purdy and the late Herbert Wilkins Darling of Memphis. He was a painter and contractor.

George William Gillespie

George William Gillespie, 67, died at Panola Medical Center in Batesville on September 25, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, September 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary in Batesville. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 30, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Sardis. Pastor Tommy Cash will officiate. Interment will be in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery in Greenville, Tenn.

Mr. Gillespie was born October 2, 1949 to Lloyd E. Gillespie and Ezell Snapp Gillespie of Greenville, Tenn. He was disabled. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy.

Johnnie V. Sandridge

COLDWATER- Johnnie V. Sandridge, 89, died at his residence on Sunday, September 24, 2017.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 27, at 1 p.m. at New Garden Baptist Church in Coldwater. Interment followed the service in church cemetery.

Mrs. Sandridge was born on July 15, 1928 to the late John and Roxie Jones Venson of Coldwater.

Hudson Still

Former Batesville Alderman-at-Large Hudson Still, 74, passed away Monday, September 25 at his home in Water Valley. A memorial service was held Thursday at Wells Funeral Home

Born March 8, 1943 to the late James Vardaman “Buck” and Mary Hortense Hudson Still in Memphis, he graduated from Batesville High School in 1961 and furthered his education at Ole Miss, receiving a Bachelors Degree in Education in 1965 and Master’s Degree in School Administration.

The former alderman had a special love for NASCAR and attended races at Talladega Super Speedway twice yearly.

He was passionate about Batesville and growth of the community and served as Alderman-At-Large from 1985 until retirement from the office in 2005 also serving as vice mayor. He also was a former President of the Batesville Rotary Club, former President of the Jr. Chamber of Commerce and former President of the Panola Country Club. Hudson was a member of First United Methodist Church in Batesville and served in the Mississippi National Guard.

Survivers include: his wife, Susan H. Still of Water Valley; two sons, Lee Still (Carey) of Germantown and Matt Still (Kyle) of Oxford; brothers, Steve Still (Sandra) of Quebec City, Canada and David Still (Esther) of Tacoma, WA; four grandchildren, Mary Katherine Still, Lee Hudson Still, III, Banks Still and Andrew Still.

He is also preceded in death by a sister, Dr. Jimmie Carol Durr.

Betty Talley

OXFORD–Betty Talley, age 73, passed away Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on September 26, 2017.

Betty was born June 7, 1944 to the late Harvey B. and Mary J. Payne Rodabaugh in Jackson County, Mo. She was a retired factory worker.

Survivors include her daughter, Denice J. Holland (Buddy) of Batesville; her son, Ricky B. Talley of Sardis; her brothers Joe Rodabaugh of Las Vegas, Nev., Wayne Rodabaugh and John Rodabaugh both of Peculiar, Mo; 4 grandchildren, Nicole Deaton (Daniel) of Pope, Jake Dover of Phoenix, Ariz., Walker Holland and Dillon Holland, both of Batesville; two great grandchildren, Elijah Deaton and Grace Deaton.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Betty at a later date.