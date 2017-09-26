Panola’s jobless rate declines in August

By Rita Howell

Panola County’s unemployment rate dropped nearly two percentage points, from 8.2 in July to 6.5 in August, according to the latest report from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

The state’s jobless rate dropped from 6.1 percent to 5.1 percent. The nation’s unemployment rate remained steady, 4.5 percent, down from 4.6 percent in July.

The figures reflect those currently seeking employment.

Panola ranks 56th out of the 82 counties, with Rankin perennially at the top of the heap, with 3.5 percent jobless for August. Jefferson County was at the bottom, with 14.9 percent unemployment.

Among the six contiguous counties, Panola’s unemployment is lower that Quitman’s (7.9) and higher than those of Tunica (5.4), Tate (5.1). Lafayette (4.3), Yalobusha (5.9) and Tallahatchie (4.8).

The MDES reports that Panola has a labor force of 13,190, with 12,330 employed and 860 unemployed in August.

The state has a labor force of 1,276,300, with 1,211,600 employed in August, according to the MDES.