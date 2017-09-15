Green Wave play for fifth straight win

North Delta’s Brandon Henson gets caught from behind on this carry against Coldwater last week with teammate L.J. Mills, No. 4, ready to lend a hand.

The Panolian photo by Andy Young

By Will Dickins

Tonight the North Delta football team travels one hour and forty minutes to Memphis in hopes of winning its fifth straight game, to face the Macon Road Baptist Kingsmen in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Green Wave team is coming off of a 44-6 win over Coldwater High School in homecoming last Friday.

When asked about the talent level of the Kingsmen, Coach Mac Aldison said, “This is probably the best team we have played yet.”

North Delta has beaten its opponents by multiple scores in each of their game. With Indianola on the horizon, this matchup could be a much needed stepping stone for the eventual district tilt.

However, this week’s matchup versus Macon Road is looming. The Green Wave keep pressing forward with great attitude and effort. “I like our attitude right now. I think their focus is pretty good, and they know that our line play was bad last week and must get better.

Offensively, Macon Road will try to spread things out. “They have two big defensive tackles that also play offensive guards as well as a quarterback that can run real well. They are also going to man us up. Tunica beat them by a touchdown, so they will be better.” North Delta looks to “tear them up” offensively while improving the defensive product.

One thing is for certain, the coaching staff as well as the players are not overlooking Macon Road heading into an important game versus Indianola. This is a crucial step in the maturation and examination of this Green Wave team. What happens tonight will launch the team into the meat of their schedule as this is the halfway point. It is only a sprint ahead. Get ready and go Green.

The game tonight is about an hour and a half up the road. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

“Come support your team if possible, or listen to us on the radio,” Aldison said.