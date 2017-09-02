Tigers eek out win over Greenville, 22-20

A last chance 25-yard field goal with 4:04 left in the game by Blaine Ware put the Tigers over Greenville 22-20, Friday, September 1. The 6A matchup was nothing like it was expected to be as South Panola struggled from the outset.

The Tigers had to fight a deficit all night long on wet and muddy field conditions, unlike what they are use to with artificial turf. However, the Tigers did survive to go 2-1 on the early season. The Tigers will play its home opener against Clarksdale Friday at 7 p.m.

Tiger John Railey catches a pass under a Greenville sign that says, “King Kong ain’t got nothing on us.” Maybe not but the Tigers sure did. Railey caught this 39-yard pass to convert a fourth-down-and-10 which set up a one-yard touchdown run by Jordan Strong on the next play.

The Panolian photos by Ike House

Bo Williams was in the game for an injured Patrick Shegog and performed admirably. He was protected on this throw by offensive lineman Thomas Turner.

Blaine Ware came through in the crunch as he nailed this 30-yard field goal for the Tiger win with Keshaun Lantern holding.

Kanoda Lewis started at quarterback for the injured Patrick Shegog and kept the ball himself for some yards.

Barry “BJ” Flowers hauls in this pass against Greenville Friday night.

Bo Williams (back) hands off the ball to Quin Bradford against Greenville.