Thursday’s Local blood drive could help flood victims

A visit to Batesville by Mississippi Blood Services on Thursday will allow local donors to help alleviate a shortage at Texas blood centers. Mississippi Blood Services, along with the Blood Centers of America, are asking donors to come in, roll up their sleeves and help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The blood centers in South Texas have taken a serious hit at a time when blood supplies were already critically low throughout the United States. The Blood Centers of America is asking all members to help fill this demand. By donating blood NOW, donors will be helping those in dire need of this precious resource.

“When catastrophes strike, people often feel helpless,” Merle Eldridge, MBS Director of Marketing, said. “But there is something we can do. We can donate blood. Giving blood is not just a positive action; it provides a vital resource to those in dire need of it.”

Mississippi Blood Services will be holding a community blood drive in Batesville on Thursday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The MBS Donor Coach will be at the Walmart in Batesville.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with signed parental consent, visit our Web site for a copy of the form), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for information.