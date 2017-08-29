Christians invited to gather for prayer

By Rupert Howell

A prayer time has been set for Monday, Sept. 4, and each first Monday thereafter, at 7 a.m. in response to growing unrest and challenges in our nation.

The gathering will be at the newly-constructed Cross at House Carlson Drive near I-55.

The purpose of the monthly prayer meeting is simply to gather and pray for the spiritual needs of this country, trusting that only the resources of God can meet those needs. This regular prayer time will be non-denominational, and all believers in Jesus Christ are invited to attend.

The recently erected 120-foot Cross with its Crown of Thorns was accomplished completely through donations including the parcel of commercial property from which it arises.

But those funds are depleted according to chief fundraiser and enthusiast for The Cross, Carol Anne Lightsey.

She reported recently that $227,614.78 had been spent for all aspects of The Cross and surrounding enhancements including the concrete for the parking area, stone for the base, lights and water.

“Please don’t forget THE CROSS and its ongoing expenses,” Lightsey wrote in a recent Facebook posting.

“The nightly lights, water and cutting the grass has already started and these costs are unknown,” she explained.

She also stated that additional enhancements such as benches and Bible verses may follow as donations allow.

Lightsey added, “I sincerely believe we have also been gifted way, way more in gifts such as the land itself and other deals and discounts than we have paid out.

“So many discounts and deals were secured to make all that has been done able to be done at the best price possible.”

Memorials and honorariums are available and all checks may be made payable to THE CROSS.

You may mail any donations to:

THE CROSS

107 Quail Run Road

Batesville, MS 38606

Envelopes are located in businesses in a cross box and can be mailed or dropped into the box. Donations are also accepted at First Security Bank’s main branch.