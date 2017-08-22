Investigation leads to largest meth bust

By Rupert Howell

Local law enforcement were involved last Sunday, Aug. 12 in what is thought to be the largest methamphetamine bust in Panola County ever, amounting to an approximate total of two pounds confiscated.

Panola County SO Captain Gray Nickels confirmed a month-long investigation by multiple agencies lead to the arrest of Damien Lee Spencer of Batesville who was charged with sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Nickels said, “broken down,” the street value is approximately $90,000.

Also involved in the investigation was Batesville and Senatobia Police Departments and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Nickels, who heads the sheriff department’s Narcotics Division explained that Spencer was arrested on Shady Grove Road and found to have approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine on him. A consent search of his John Branch Road residence led to the discovery of additional methamphetamine.

Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby praised his and cooperating departments explaining, “Drug dealers are getting smarter,” and law enforcement must continue to change tactics to deal with illegal drug flow.

Nickels said the arrest of Spencer led to an additional arrest of Jarrick Smith of Batesville who was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent when a pound of marijuana was found.

Both Spencer and Smith were arrested and put under a $100,000 bond each. In a first appearance Tuesday in Justice Court Spencer’s bond was lowered to $20,000 and Smith’s was lowered to $25,000 according to the Justice Court Clerk’s office.