Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

August 7

Antonio Demon Childs, 310 Arizona St., Batesville, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Issac Milton, 204 Panola Ave., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Shanecka Lasha Shaw, 247 McClyde Rd., Como, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in the city limits. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

John Wesley Box, 1 Sign Shop Rd., Tillatoba, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Reginald Jermaine Williams, 1095 Hwy. 3 N., Crenshaw, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

August 8

Timothy James Dowdle, 911 Crough Rd., Courtland, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Clifton Lee Brown, 1085 McKinley Rd., Sardis, was charged with aggravated domestic violence by strangulation. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Timothy Terrell Corner, 1497 Hunter Chapel Rd., Como, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Angelenia Elizebeth Hambrick, 208 Deer Ridge Rd., Grenanda, has a hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

August 9

Jason Montgomery, 197 Betty Walton Rd., Como, was charged with shooting into a dwelling, simple domestice violence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ricky Lanier Henderson, 125 Jackson St., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Oxcavious Marquese Poole, 225 Buttler Rd., Batesville, had his bail revoked. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tavis Martez Steel, 311 Lincon St., Sardis, was charged with malicious mischief and simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jasmine Domonique Henderson, Lott 44 Eldorado, Lambert, was charged with embezzlement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Damieon Michael Leach, 2 CR 527, Como, was charged with speeding, no proof of insurance, reckless driving and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Summer Lynn Thacker, 5677 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

August 10

Hershell Elza Ross III, 2035 Bobo Rd., Rena Lara, was charged with failure to comply with drug court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Steven Keith Jenkins, 5677 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marvin Trent Smith, 1450 Hwy. 35 S. Courtland, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnathan Antwon Griffin, 151 Love Ave., Crowder, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

August 11

Hunter Chase Anderson, 41 Hwy. 315 S., Batesville, was charged with expired tag and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Lonnie Martell Gilliam, 1104 Scott Ave., Lambert, was charged with false inforation, no driver’s license, obstructing street and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Marie Elizabeth McKee, 52 Oakdale Dr., Pope, was charged with manufacturing marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kendrick Terrell Jones, 803 Clearmont Rd., Sardis, was charged with expired driver’s license, no seatbelt, open container, disorderly conduct and failure to comply. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Gregory Alan Massey, 203 Public Square Apt. 1, Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jake Edward Norwood Jr., 410 CR 90, Oxford, was charged with expired tag, driving while license suspended, no insurance and no seatbelt. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Brittany Lynn Jackson, 584 Big Buck Trail, Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Meanna LaShalia Turner, 15659 CR 436, Coffeeville, was charged with DUI refusal, no seatbelt, and possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dempsey Alfred Cox Jr., 218 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, ws charged with DUI second and expired license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Pamela Pugh Griffin, 60 Musgrove Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Alexander Carr, 2109 McNeely Rd., Courtland, was charged with DUI other and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Todd Ray Jones Jr., 1092 Hwy. 334, Oxford, was charged with DUI. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Anthony Willingham, 1683 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with DUI. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Nathan Earl Dodd, 1352-A Plum Point Rd., Pope, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jerry Anthony Harris, 132 Martinez St., Batesville, was charged with no insurance and careless driving. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

James Howard Mayer, 2061 Bell Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Leslie Bartholamew Barksdale, 1732 Terza Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

August 12

Marcus Lecedric Gross, 31747 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, was arrested on a Child Support Lock-up order. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jermaine Lashaun Bibbs, 47 Murphy Ridge Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI other and contempt of court. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kartorious Yorshon Miller, 105 Goosepond Rd., Webb, was charged with possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jessica Lynn Martin, 486 Morris Ln., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Brenda Kay Prekins, 846 Morris Ln., Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license and no insurance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kentarvis J. KuyLendall, 225 Second Ave., Sledge, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Roderick Antonio Sanford, 1303 Hentz Rd., Pope, ws charged with DUI second and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kedrick Jerome Turner, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, was charged with public drunk and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Sadarrious A. Delk, 126 Young St., Brownsville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Courtney Cortez Hines, 107 Jelk St., Brownsville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Shawndarryl Denorris Daniels, 416 Juanita St., Sardis, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

August 13

Laderrick Kewon Wells, 525 Womackk St., Lambert, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charles Evan Rogers, 1731 Hwy. 242, West Helena, was charged with no driver’s license and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Randre Chenier Armstead, 124 Herron Sub., Courtland, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Demarkus Barrett Degroff, 7650 Davidson Rd., Olive Branch, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tyler Cornelius Rondle, 100 B Bickerstaff Rd., Tupelo, was charged with speeding DUI, reckless driving and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kody James Coleman, 184 Phillips 362 Rd., Poplor Grove, was charged with no driver’s license, disregard for traffic device and DUI other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dontreous Derrell Mister, 88 Willow Rd., Sardis, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Bernard Audrea Porter, 505 Magnolia St., Sardis, was charged with violation of probation and child support. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Javorius Devonte Vaughn, 207 A Leonard St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

VerKengie Towns, 3958 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, was arrested for child support. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Jarikk Vonshay Smith, 210 Gordon Dr., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Damien Lee Spencer, 1838 John Branch Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.