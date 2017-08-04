Obituaries

Gladys Barnes

BATESVILLE–Gladys Mae Thedford Barnes, 92, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017, at University Medical Center in Jackson.

She was born March 18, 1925 to Rosie Foshee Thedford and William D. Thedford. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church

Visitation for friends and family will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday August 6, at Dickins Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mirenda Cathey

BATESVILLE–Mirenda Cathey, 25, assistant manager at Kroger, died July 30, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be Friday, August 4 from 4-6 p.m. at Faith in Action in

Batesville.

Funeral services will be August 5 at 11 a.m. at West Looxahoma

Church of Christ in Senatobia. Burial will be in the church cemetery. L. Hodges

Funeral Services in Oxford has charge of services.

Ebony Garcia

COURTLAND- Ebony Renee Garcia, 34, died on July 29, 2017 in Courtland.

Visitation is Friday, August 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary in Batesville. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 5 at 11 a.m. at Nelson Chapel M.B. Church in Pope. Interment will follow at Pope/Nelson Chapel Cemetery.

Ms. Garcia was born in Oakland, California October 28, 1982 to Sherman Clemmons of Courtland and Patricia Cowley.

She was a packer at Windsor Foods.

Maxine Newman

ENID–Maxine T. Newman, 88, passed away on July 29, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford. Mrs. Newman was born on January 4, 1929 to Bennie Gordon Taylor and Jodie Taylor. She was a member of Bethel Methodist Church in the Teasdale community.

Graveside services were held August 2 at Bethel Cemetery. Dickins Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.