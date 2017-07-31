First solar eclipse in 38 years scheduled for August 21 trek across U. S.

On August 21, 2017 our country will experience a rare event it hasn’t seen in 38 years. The last total solar eclipse to cross a significant portion of the U.S. occurred on February 26, 1979. This year, we will experience a total solar eclipse that will proceed from west to east; from Oregon to South Carolina, crossing 14 states directly. People across the globe will be coming to prime locations in the U.S. along the route of the total eclipse to get a view of this unique event.

North Mississippi will not be in the direct path of the total eclipse, but we will still experience a partial eclipse with varying start times that depend on your exact location. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers invites the public to view the eclipse at the four reservoirs in North Mississippi. Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid, and Grenada lakes will be prime, local locations to witness the eclipse. Recreation areas at the lakes, especially those directly on or adjacent to the dams, provide an open area for viewing an unobstructed sky, as long as the weather cooperates.

NASA has a portion of their website dedicated to the 2017 total eclipse and it is a good resource for getting additional information. NASA’s website provides eclipse facts and history, maps, and resources for safe viewing of the eclipse. To see their website please visit: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/

For more information on the North MS reservoirs you may call their offices: Arkabutla Lake (662) 562-6261, Sardis Lake (662) 563-4531, Enid Lake (662) 563-4571, and Grenada Lake (662) 226-5911. You may also visit online at: http://www.mvk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/