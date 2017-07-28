It’s Friday

How to celebrate like a 4-year-old

Grandson Mack turned four last week. Here’s how he did it…

First, at least 6 months before your birthday you learn that holding 4 fingers up is easier than holding up 3, so you start telling everyone that you’re already 4.

A three-year-old grows by leaps and bounds, mentally, physically, and in imagination. So, by 4 you really get into party planning and presents. You love the themed napkins, decorations, and birthday cake. You love to wear your party clothes all the time. Fire Chief Mack was in charge when he had on his vest with badge and all the necessary firefighting gear. He used his bull horn to clear the way and sound out the alarm to let those in need know that fireman Mack was on the scene.

You must be good for pictures; at 4 you can understand this. But, your mom had better be on her toes. Mack was a little concerned when his mother got him ready for his pictures. He said that fireman don’t wear “farmer pants” (referring to the Carhart overalls she had him put on). He told her that fireman wear black pants. And sure enough, when they got to the fire station for pictures, the crew were all wearing black pants. But his dismay disappeared when the friendly firemen set him up in the truck and turned the lights on! It’s easy to be happy when you are turning 4.

You get up early and excited on the day of your party! And you get to eat whatever you want for breakfast. It was white donuts and milk, and fireman approved. You watch cartoons for a minute keeping a close watch on the goings on around you. And of course, you have a few questions for mom. When, where, what are you doing and why, when will everyone be here? Mom knows the answers.

And at 4 you need a little coaching. Remember to share, be nice, say thank you, and do not cry because a 4-year-old is one fourth baby, one fourth 2-year-old, one fourth 3-year-old and one fourth 4-year-old; and he can go from 0 – 4 before you can say “happy birthday.”

When you’re 4 your cousins are your best friends, your grandparents are your favorite people, aunts and uncles are all about having fun, and friends and neighbors are all family. And they all come to celebrate you when you are 4. And they love you regardless of how old you are or act.

Your birthday is all about playing and having a good time. Your smart mom gets you a fireman’s rescue raft (float) for the pool. And, you tell her that’s what you have always wanted, even though you’ve never seen one before. And this is where the sharing part comes in and you do. The more the merrier when it comes to cousins and friends on a fireman float in the pool on a hot day.

You want a party favor water gun too. Everyone else got one…. And you try not to cry and you hope that your cousins and friends know about sharing too.

At 4 you sometimes feel the need for a little reassurance and love. So, you crawl up in a granddaddy’s lap for a minute or hug your momma. That’ll will do it.

You beam with delight when everyone sings happy birthday to you. And when you’re the guest of honor you get to choose the first piece of cake! Then it’s time to open presents, and each one is just what you’ve always wanted. You know to share hugs and thank yous when you’re turning 4.

After the party you take a nap because partying wears a good 4-year-old down. (As well as his mom and grandparents.)

And your celebration ends with fireworks at the ball park. One gigantic, spectacular fireworks display for the birthday boy … and all the Jackson Generals baseball fans.

You stay up late. And it takes a little more coaching to go to bed, loving, reassuring, and making plans for birthday #5. Holding up all the fingers on one hand is so easy!

Happy 4th birthday Mack!

Recipe of the Week

PB & Banana Bars

Celebrate any hot summer day with this 4-year old approved frosty snack!

15 chocolate wafer cookies, finely crushed

2 tablespoons melted margarine

4 ounces low fat cream cheese, softened

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons low fat milk

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 small bananas

¼ cup lightly salted dry roasted peanuts, chopped

Line 8-inch square pan with foil, extending foil over sides; spray with pan spray. Mix crumbs and margarine; press onto bottom of prepared pan. Bake 8 – 10 minutes. Cool completely. Beat cream cheese, peanut butter and milk in large bowl with mixer until blended. Gradually beat in sugar. Gently stir in whipped topping. Spread half cream cheese mixture over crust. Cut bananas in half lengthwise; place slices over cream cheese layer. Cover with remaining cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with nuts. Freeze 4 hours to overnight. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes to soften. Remove from pan using foil handles and cut into bars.