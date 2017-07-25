Obituaries

Eugene Hoofe

SARDIS—Eugene Hoofe, 64, died Thursday, July 20, 2017 at his residence in Sardis.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 26, at 1 p.m. at Walton Chapel C.M.E. Church in Sardis. Interment will be at Walton Chapel Cemetery in Sardis.

Mr. Hoofe was born March 7, 1953 to Vennie Bell Hoofe of Sardis.

Edith Willingham

BATESVILLE- Ms. Edith “Mickey” Willingham. 79, died at Diversicare of Batesville on July 20, 2017.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary in Batesville. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at New Bethlehem M.B. Church in Batesville. Pastor Travis Willingham will officiate. Interment will be at New Bethlehem Church Cemetery.

Ms. Willingham was born on July 23, 1937 to Ernest and Eva Mae Willingham of Batesville. She was a retired respiratory therapist. She was a member of New Bethlehem M.B. Church.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Reginald Eugene Willingham; six brothers, Joe Willingham, Jimmie Willingham, Rickey Willingham, Michael Willingham, Willie Willingham, Walter Willingham; one sister, Constance Willingham; and two grandchildren, Reginald Willingham, Jr., and Darius Willingham.