Obituaries

David Walker Billingsley

David Walker Billingsley, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at his home in Como, MS.

He was born on May 28, 1936 in Lafayette County, MS to the late Gertie Beatrice McAllister Billingsley and the late Joseph Hubert Billingsley and was a member of Harmontown Baptist Church. A retired truck driver, he loved anything mechanical, especially tractors. He was a member of the Mid-South Flywheelers Association and was also a firearms enthusiast.

He leaves behind his loving family, which includes his wife of 61 years, JoAnne Shults Billingsley of Como; one daughter, Ellen Buell (Glynn) of Sardis, MS; two sons, David Allan Billingsley (Tootie) of Sardis and Timothy Edwin Billingsley (Jessica) of Olive Branch; one sister, Fay Andrews of Austin, CA; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the Sardis Chapel of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home. Interment followed at Friendship Cemetery in Como. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Doris Elizabeth Stoval Coleman

Doris Elizabeth Stovall Coleman, 92, of Sardis, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Choctaw Residential Center in Philadelphia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 21, 2017 at the Chapel of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home in Sardis. Interment will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home preceding the funeral services.

Mrs. Coleman was born on February 24, 1925, in Carroll County, to the late Haysie Fennell Stovall and Willie Stovall. She was a member of Church of Christ, a homemaker and retired telephone operator. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she will be remembered as a very sweet and caring lady, whose love for people radiated through her smile.

Mrs. Coleman leaves behind her loving family, which includes two daughters, Janice Hampton of Richland, WA and Wanda Luke (James) of Noxapater; one son, Keith Coleman (Marty) of Starkville; one sister, Nita Thompson of Senatobia; five grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. “Poodley” Coleman, Jr.; one son, Dennis Coleman; her parents; two sisters and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Sardis Public Library. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel has charge of arrangements.

Karen Diane Watson Demaree

Karen Diane Watson Demaree, age 72, passed away at her home near Como, MS on July 15, 2017.

A Memorial Service for Karen will be held at 2:00 Saturday, July 22, at Como United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville has charge of arrangements.

Karen was born April 30, 1945 to the late A. E. Watson and Mildred Reeves Watson in Malden, MO. Karen worked for 20 plus years as a bookkeeper for MMC in the Horn Lake location. Karen wore many hats. She was a loving wife, mother and rancher. Karen was a member of Como United Methodist Church.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her loving memory include her husband, Bob Demaree of Como; two sons, Robert Demaree (Kathy) of Como, and Rodney Demaree (Shannon) of Lenexa, KS; one sister, Joy Blaylock (Gary) of Malden, MO; one brother, Kenneth Watson (Vicki) of Naples, FL; and 4 grandchildren, Brianna, Devin, Addison, and Brynn Demaree.

Per Karen’s wishes, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in her honor.

Ulyce “Uncle Ned” Ellis

Ulyce “Uncle Ned” Ellis, 79, died July 14, 2017 at his residence in Batesville.

Visitation will be Friday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at L. Hodges Funeral Services in Oxford. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Gillion M.B. church. Interment will be at New Hope M.B. Church Cemetery in Batesville.

Delois “Lois” Fletcher Giles

Delois “Lois” Fletcher Giles, 67, died July 16, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 4p.m. with family hour from 5-6 PM at L Hodges Funeral Services in Oxford. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, at 2p.m. at Bethlehem M.B. Church in Batesville. Interment will be at the Bethlehem M.B. Church Cemetery in Batesville.

James Clinten “Clint” Hamm

James Clinten “Clint” Hamm, age 58, passed away at his home in Batesville on July 16, 2017.

The family will hold a memorial gathering to Honor Clint’s memory on Saturday, July 22, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Formal Military Honors will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Clint was born May 3, 1959 to the late William D. Hamm, Sr. and Vera Jane Credille Hamm in Memphis. Clint was retired Military. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years where retired as a Sr. Chief Petty Officer.

During his spare time Clint enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He was an excellent woodworker and took pride in making beautiful wood creations. Most of all he loved family gatherings and playing with his grandchildren.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his loving memory include; children, Jason Michael Hamm (Kelly) of Munford, TN., Jamie Lynn Hamm Baumcratz of Virginia Beach, VA.; step-children, Jesse Eugene Nelson of Vancouver, WA., Jacob Dale Summey of Abbeville, and Maggie Summey Anderson of Jacksonville, NC.; siblings, Diane Hamm May of Horseshoe Lake, AR., Billy Hamm (Pat) of Burlinson, TN., Ellen Jeanette Hamm Love of Millington, TN., Raymond, Floyd Hamm of Carolina Beach, NC., Alicia Hamm Sanders (Jimmy) of Courtland, Stephanie Hamm Cole (Ricky) of Senatobia, and Cindy Hamm Marshall (Tom) of Hernando; his step mother, Charleen Cates Hamm King (Marion “Bud”) of Batesville, and 7 Grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, one daughter, Jennifer Rene Hamm Smith, precedes Clint in death.

Linwood “Baker” Sanford

Linwood “Baker” Sanford, 91, died July 9, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Visitation will be Friday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary in Batesville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. at Salem M.B. Church in Courtland. Pastor Sammie Parker will officiate. Interment will be at Johnson Chapel Cemetery in Courtland.

Mr. Sanford was born June 26, 1926 to George Sanford and Laura Ford Sanford of Courtland. He was a railroad worker.

Joan Nance Patton

Clarksdale– Joan Nance Patton, 82, died July 17, 2017 at Merit Health Northwest MS Hospital.

Visitation is Friday July 21, 2017, 10- 11 a.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Clarksdale. The memorial service will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Clarksdale. Interment will be at Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, is handling the arrangements.

Mrs. Patton was a homemaker and a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church.

Survivors include son Baker Patton of Batesville; daughters, Mary King (John) of Lake Worth, FL and Cathy Butler (James) of Clarksdale; brother Walter Nance of Oxford; sister Cathy Halford of Madison; grandchildren, Claire Butler, William Butler (Katherine), Christopher Patton and Rebecca Patton; great grandchildren Callie Butler and Macee Alford.

She was preceded in death by her husband Word Patton and parents John and Mary Hopson Nance.

Betty Joyce Tidwell

BATESVILLE- Betty Joyce Tidwell, 77, died on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Diversicare of Batesville.

A funeral service was held on July 18, 2017 at Dickins Funeral Home Chapel in Batesville. Interment will be private.

Mrs. Tidwell was born on May 17, 1940 to the late Virginia Catherine Perkins and Melvin Caldwell Tidwell. She was a member of Batesville Presbyterian Church and a homemaker.