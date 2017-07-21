Como mayor, aldermen rehire most employees and contracted services

By John Howell

Como elected officials rehired all town employees except the court clerk during executive session during its July 11 meeting. The executive session followed the open portion of the meeting, the first of the new fiscal year and new administration.

Rehired employees include City Clerk Alice Houston, Police Chief Earl Burdette, assistant Police Chief Faye Pettis, Maintenance Supervisor Fred Jones, part-time maintenance employee Gerald Butts, and all police officers currently serving. Court Clerk Lou Bertha Jones was not rehired. The town has authorized an advertisement seeking a court clerk/office assistant.

Contracted personnel, including City Attorney Ravonda Griffin, CPA Artris Niter and utility/water contractor K. T. Newman were also rehired.

Business included consideration of the town’s bills totaling $23,607.88 and generated a short discussion. Newly elected Alderman Melvin Crockett questioned a $3,590 invoice from James Birge. Houston explained that the amount was the total for three invoices. Several more budget items were discussed before Alderwoman Teresa Dishmon made a motion to approve the claims. Alderwomen Tonia Heard and Ruby Higgenbottom voted for payment as did Alderman John Walton.

“I abstain,” Crockett said. “I’m new at this.” Crockett is Como’s only new alderman.

The open portion of the meeting concluded with a discussion of problems with loose dogs, a familiar complaint at the meetings. Chief Burdette described his recent attempt to catch a problem dog.

“We shot him with a tranquilizer gun,” Burdette said before turning his head toward the reporter and restating: “A TRANQUILIZER GUN!!!. He ran off and got up under a house,” the officer continued, as the drug took effect on the dog. When it wore off, the dog came back out but would not let officer get close to him, according to Burdette.

Como’s police chief said that Batesville’s chief had offered to loan his department’s canine officer and equipment for help catching problem dogs.