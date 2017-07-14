Blaze hammers Hernando for North State championship

Submitted by Daniel Scates

Last weekend, the 6 and under Batesville All Stars went undefeated in the Dizzy Dean North State Tournament in Saltillo to become Batesville’s first ever 6-year-old baseball team to win the North State Championship.

The Blaze edged out the Southaven Nationals in a thriller 29-28 in six innings on Thursday afternoon to advance in the winners’ bracket.

On Saturday morning, Batesville kept the bats rolling winning 28-17 against the Southaven Americans and setting up a showdown with Hernando All Stars later that afternoon.

With the winner advancing to the championship game, the Blaze’s defense came together and held Hernando to 11 runs while scoring 29.

In the Loser’s bracket, Hernando defeated Southaven Americans early Sunday afternoon to advance to the championship game against Batesville.

The Blaze came out on fire and put up seven runs in the first inning and never looked back. In three and a half innings, the Blaze won the North State Championship 21-6 to give them an opportunity for Overall State Champs against Starkville Monday night.

In a back and forth game, Starkville edged out the Blaze 15-14 handing the Blaze’s first loss of the season and losing the State Championship. The Batesville Blaze ended the season with an overall record of 17-1 winning 4 All Star tournaments and earning a North State Championship. Congratulations to the Batesville 6U baseball All Stars.