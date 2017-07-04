Luck not on side of B’ville Blue Jays

By Brad Greer

The Batesville Blue Jays just can’t seem to catch a break.

Just like their two close losses in the J. P. Hudson Summer Bash two weeks ago, the nine year-old All Stars lost another nail biter in the opening round of the Dizzy Dean West State tournament Thursday as they fell 19-11 in four innings to Oxford.

In a contest that was closer than indicated, Oxford broke open an 11-11 tie with eight runs in the fourth, this after Batesville plated five runs in the third and had the winning run on third base with one out but could not get the key hit.

Brantley Morris and Dylan Golden sparked the rally by drawing a pair of walks to lead off the third inning. After Caleb Carpenter reached on a throwing error and a flyout, Hayden Fultz walked to bring in a run.

Following a run-producing single by Thompson Philps, Kavonte Mcfadden laced a pinch-hit two run single that tied the score at 11-11.

Oxford came out swinging with four runs in the first before the Blue Jays answered with five of their own to grab a 5-4 lead after one complete.

The visitors took a brief 6-5 lead with two runs in the second before Batesville knotted the score at 6-6.

The Jays garnered six hits in the game as Philips posted two singles with three runs scored. Levi Daniels followed with a double and single while Wilson Russell added a single.

Jayden Lester, Daniels, Morris, Russell, Golden and Carpenter all scored one run for the Blue Jays. Batesville used eight pitchers in the game.