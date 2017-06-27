Woman found in dumpster released from hospital

By Rupert Howell

A Batesville Police Department incident report from Friday confirmed that a woman had been found in a dumpster behind the Begin Again resale store on Highway 51 Friday afternoon.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Panola Medical Center’s emergency room and later released according to BPD officials.

Lieutenant Ruby Myers’ report repeated a store employee’s statements that said, “ . . . the female appeared to be breathing but was not awake,” and they called the manager and police.

“On arrival I saw the female laying in the dumpster—she appeared to be unconscious and one of her arms was covered where you couldn’t see it. It appeared she was laying there for a while due to her being drenched from the rain,’ Myers’ report stated.

“I took her left hand and tried to wake her, she opened her eyes then closed them again,” Myers report continued then stating that Sgt. Brown also tried to awaken the woman but was unable to do so.

MedStat ambulance service arrived and picked up the woman with Myers’ report stating, “She would cry out as if she were in pain.”

The woman was identified (her name was redacted from the report) through her vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet LST parked at the dumpster. She was transported to the hospital. Myers’ report indicated that she went to the hospital for information to complete her documentation of the incident, but her report stated, “. . . she was not able to stay awake to give me any information to call a relative for her.”

Myers’ report concluded, “The were no signs of injury and no indication of foul play.”