Erection expected Tuesday for giant cross near I-55

By Rupert Howell

A crane is expected today to hoist the final portion of the Cross with the Crown of Thorns atop the base as workers get close to completion of erecting the Batesville Cross located just off of I-55 on House-Carlson Drive at Randy Hendrix Street.

Rain last week may have hampered progress but workers were able to install sheet metal siding to the structure. Onlookers including project volunteers and supporters have kept a vigil watching workers at the site.

A weekend Facebook posting by Cross project promoter Carol Ann Lightsey asks others to get the word out about the Cross being hoisted and suggests anyone coming to watch should have a lawn chair, wear tennis shoes, have a shade tent or umbrellas and bring water. She also noted that for safety reasons, spectators should remain, “. . . way, way back.”

A nearby hill has previously offered onlookers a good view of construction with I-55 and House-Carlson Drive serving as background. Exact timing for the lifting of the final portion is not known, but is expected to be sometime Tuesday. Severe weather, such as a thunderstorm or high wind, could delay construction, but predictions are for good weather for the first part of the week.