Two charged in death of man in Crenshaw

By Rupert Howell

Two have been arrested in the June 4 death of Lacy White Jr. on Old Highway Rd. near Crenshaw.

According to Panola County Sheriff Department investigator Bryan Arnold, James Turner, 24, of 145 3rd Ave., Crenshaw has been charged with capital murder and Glen Richardson of 4211 Don St., Memphis is charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder.

Deputy Bill Furniss’ incident report states that he responded to the location following a report of shots fired and found the subject lying in the caller’s yard.

“When I arrived Lt. Jeff Still had already made the scene, along with . . . (Crenshaw PD officers). Medstat (ambulance service) made the scene and confirmed (the victim) was deceased.”

Arnold said the property owner was questioned and released and Furniss’s report states Arnold took possession of three 9mm spent casings found just beside the body as well as what was thought to be a marijuana cigarette and bag of white crystal like substance thought to be crack cocaine.

Arnold was working on the case Wednesday afternoon when he stated more arrests are possible. He suspected robbery as a motive. Noting that Crenshaw Police Department and Panola County Drug Task Force were assisting in the investigation, Arnold also thanked Quitman County Sheriff Investigator Daryl Lindsey for that department’s assistance.

Turner has been released and bound over to Circuit Court according to a spokesman at Panola County’s Jail.