Motorcycle caravan honors local sheriff, law enforcement officers

Thunder roared, Blue Thunder that is, down I-55 with approximately 100 motorcycles including law enforcement escorts to honor law enforcement officers from Desoto to Panola County Saturday morning.

The final stop was at the Panola County’s Sheriff’s Department where Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) President Harold McNeely presented Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby with a framed certificate honoring Panola County Sheriff’s Department for their service.

Darby welcomed the Christian riders a local CMA Chaplain Richard Parker led the group in prayer. The participants and law enforcement were served refreshments prior to their departure.

The annual event is in its second year.