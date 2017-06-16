Cousin of murder suspect charged with aiding escape

By Ashley Crutcher

Lashaundra Maria Clark of 1886 John Branch Rd., Batesville, turned herself in to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday, June 13 and confessed to assisting in the escape of her cousin, murder suspect Cordarius D. Strong, who eluded police capture for almost three months before being arrested and charged with capital murder for the March 2 shooting death of Roary Ledell Thomas on Bradford Street.

“Anybody involved in this, they are going to be charged,” said Assistant Police Chief Kerry Pittman.

Clark has been charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder and faces a $250,000 bond for the part she played in Strong’s escape. Strong’s sister Tanisha Rochelle Strong was arrested by Capt. George Williford on May 24 which was connected to the May 26 arrest of Cordarius Strong.

Thomas was shot in a parked car off of Bradford St. on March 2. The first suspect to be charged with capital murder for Thomas’ death was 18-year old Nakia Lamar who was arrested and charged the night of the murder. Three months later, 17-year-old Cordarius Strong was arrested and also charged with capital murder.