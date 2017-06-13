Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 5

David Jacob Mathews, 2045 Hughes Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Glen McAnthony Richardson, 4211 Don St., Memphis, was charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

David Allen Bland, 154 Camp Ground Rd., Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

John Randall Tutor, 575-A Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Laytonya Dorthette Flagg, 567-A Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Stephanie Elizabeth Smith, 105 Melody Lane, Senatobia, was charged with DUI refusal, disorderly conduct and failure to keep proper lane. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 6

Markeevan Q. Ford, 2074 Morrow Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Davell Jackson, 308 Cochran Rd., Senatobia, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Mario Autwon Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Novan Joshua Foster, 1239A Hwy. 35 S., Batesville, was charged with a violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

William Terrell Jones, 210 5th St., Falcon, has a hold.

Cornelious Jamal Lee, 310 B Todd Rd., Batesville, was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Mariah J. Cox, 2670 Curtis Lock Station Rd., Batesville, was charged with aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Joseph Turner, 3102 Barnett Rd., Courtland, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Sammy Derrell Barksdale, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Joseph Cortez Armstead, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 7

Earl Dewayne Walters, 885 Quitman Ave., Crowder, was charged with aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Scottoria Reshay Robinson, 411 Willa St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Christopher Ernest Word, 4684 Hwy. 51 S., Hernando, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Donelle Poole, 807 Bethleham Rd., Batesville, was charged with an expired tag. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Courtney Quinte Mcgill, 337 Green Circle, Sardis, was charged with two counts of malicious mischief, simple assault and disturbance of a business. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

June 8

Bobby Levette Smalley, 465 Mosier Rd., Enid, was arrested on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Thomas Lawrence King Jr., 56 Longtown Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jason William Holloway, 2586 Sardis Lake Dr., Sardis, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Reginald Jeleel Murray, 323 Elm St., Clarksdale, is a federal detainee.

Corey James Wells, 2211 CR 462, Greenwood, is a federal detainee.

Teresa Lynn Caine, 874 Upton Rd., Pope, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Derwin Deshawn Robertson, 189-A Will Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple possession. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jarvis Derell Boyce, 316 Church St., Como, was charged with disturbing the peace and simple assault. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Quinterrius Pierre Sanford, 240 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Travis Ferlondo Sanford, 305 Sherwood Dr., Batesville was arrested on a child support lockup order and was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and conspiracy. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Montez Deshun Austin, 2812 Seven Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court and conspiracy. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Keith O’neal Rudd, 3796 Eureka Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Davon Lazarius Ellis, 209 Arizona St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Terry Tyrone Market, 3946 B Eureka Rd., Batesville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled swubstance and conspiracy. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Teanna Latrice Rudd, 3946 B Eureka Rd., Batesville, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 9

Jason Allen Russell, 512 Calvary Rd., Rose Hill, Va., was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Keatony Blake Self, 771 Askew Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with sexual battery and statutory rape. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

John Edward Crenshaw, 809 Jones St., Crenshaw, was charged with reckless driving, no proof on insurance, DUI first, and careless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Novan Joshua Foster, 12391 A Hwy. 35 S., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Patricia Gail Russell, 306 Forrest Dr. N., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Lee Teter, 32085A Black Jack Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and no seatbelt. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Shelley Elizabeth Alred, 20 Ramsey Circle, Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Joshua Leland Widsor, 282 CR., Ripley, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Devan Scott Gordon, 228 Perkins Lane, Batesville, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 10

Ronald Wayne Keen, 17274 B Hwy. 51, Sardis, was charged with speeding 41 MPH in a 25 MPH zone and DUI refusal. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Justin Scott Fredrick, 1432 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was charged with no seatbelt and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kerwin Alexander Faulkner, 155 MLK Jr. Dr. Apt. 18, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jessie Hamilton Alred, 444 Lemaster Rd., Sardis, was charged with failure to comply and public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Eddie Edward Nolan, 1208 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, was charged with failure to comply and public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Derrick Andrea Hibbler, 1660 Drake Cove, Hernando, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Antonio D. Austin, 4389 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Lucis Hibbler Jr., Route 1 Box 210, Sarah, was charged with DUI first and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Nathan Orlando Harris, 194-A Fog Rd., Courtland, was arrested on a child support lockup order. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

June 11

Steven Dyella Harris, 116 Cole Dr., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Hershel E. Ross, 1713 Park Circle, Clarksdale, was charged with violation of drug court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

June 12

Willie Lee Andrew Reeves, 4653 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of paraphernalia, The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tirisha Tiera Lewis, 4189 Dunlap Rd., Como, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply, no driver’s license and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.