Obituaries

Burnice Eugene ‘Gene’ Buckner

MARKS – Gene Buckner, age 80, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 at Quitman County Health and Rehab. A memorial service celebrating Mr. Buckner’s life will be held on Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks with the visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Marks Cemetary.

Buckner was born May 19, 1937 to the late Burnice and Juanita Buckner. A longtime resident of Marks, he enjoyed lengthy careers with both Federal Compress and Pacific Builders. He was most recently retired from the Mississippi Housing Authority in Gulfport.

Buckner served in the Army’s 1st Battalion Group 3rd Infantry Military District of Washington DC from 1962-1964.

An avid reader, he also loved watching all types of sports and especially keeping up with Ole Miss.

Mr. Buckner is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) Buckner of Lambert and Stephen (Misty) Buckner of Flowood; two sisters, Lillie Brown of Marks and Sandy (Billy) Spencer of Gulfport; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Along with his parents, Mr. Buckner was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Buckner, and two sisters, Jo Hudson and Myrnita Grantham.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Flora May Cobb

A memorial service will be held at Lambert United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 17, for Lambert native Flora May Atkinson Cobb, who died Monday, March 6 in Blairsville, Ga.

The service will begin at 11 a.m.

Michael Lee Hawkins

COURTLAND – Michael Lee “Mumps” Hawkins, 63, died Thursday, June 8, 2017, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Hawkins was born May 20, 1954, to the late Katherine Shankle Hawkins and James Theodore Hawkins. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 12 at Shiloh United Methodist Church with Rev. Rex Wilburn, Rev. Chris Cooksy and Rev. Morgan Spencer officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Dickins Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Billie Faye Jones

BATESVILLE – Billie Faye Jones, 85, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

She was born in Greenville to the late Joseph T. and Inora Rodgers Harbison. She retired from Holley Carburetor and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Panola County.

The funeral service was held Friday, June 9 at Seven Oaks Funeral Home, who had charge of arrangements, with Rev. Tim Ellis officiating. Burial was in Forrest Memorial Cemetery.

James Lee Little

COMO – James Lee Little, 50, died Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at his residence.

Services will be held Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m. at Cistern Hill Church in Como. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Felix Cauthen Funeral Home.

Little was the son of Bessie Lee McNeal and the stepson of Johnnie B. McNeal.

Betty Faye Manues

HORN LAKE–Betty Faye Manues, 70, died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Landmark of Desoto Nursing Home in Horn Lake.

There will be a private family graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at Long Creek Cemetery in Courtland. Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

She was born November 3, 1946 to the late Joe Manues and Vida Ellis Manues in Weir.

Frances Legge Moore

Frances Legge Moore, age 97, formerly of Batesville, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 7, 2017 at Barton Hills Assisted Living in Austin, Texas. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at First Baptist Church in Batesville with interment to follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Wells Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The second oldest of nine children, Frances was born on March 27, 1920, to the late Ira Francis and Edna Hill Legge of Sardis. After graduating from Sardis High School, she became a beautician, operating her own shop in downtown Sardis for a number of years.

On July 26, 1944, she married US Airman Ben Junior Moore, also of Sardis. Before her husband’s death, the Moores enjoyed traveling, often with other couples from Batesville.

When in good health, Frances loved to sew. She sewed much of her own wardrobe and enjoyed making creations for grandchildren and other family members.

Frances was extremely generous, giving much to her church and other charitable causes. She was faithful to remember family and friends, not only for birthdays and Christmas, but also in times of need. In keeping with her lifelong generosity, Frances gave away much of her estate to her grandchildren well before her passing.

Frances was a dedicated and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and active member for many years of First Baptist Church, Batesville. After her husband’s death in 1992, Frances went to live with her younger son, Dr. Ira Harrison (Harry) Moore, his wife Joanne, and their family in Atmore, Ala., with periods of time spent first back in Batesville in her home on Dettor Street and later in Sardis in the home of her older son, the late Robert (Bobby) Warren Moore, his wife Caroline, and their family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 48 years, Dr. Ben Junior Moore, long time physician at Batesville Clinic; son Robert (Bobby) Warren Moore; sisters Margaret Askew, Olive Alexander, Mary Ellen Johnson, Jean Crowell, and brothers Cleland Legge, Nathan Legge, and James (Jim) Legge.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Ira Harrison (Harry) Moore and his wife Joanne of Austin, Texas; daughter-in-law Caroline Moore of Sardis, brother Ray Legge (Jean) of Sardis; grandchildren Robert Moore and Ginnie Moore, both of Southaven, Julie Moore of Victoria, Texas, Lee Moore of Sardis, J.P. Moore (Jamie) of Senatobia, Alison English (Doug) of Douglasville, Ga., Lauren Brownfield (Matthew) and Emily Moore, all of Austin, Texas, Sarah Lee (Rob) of Katy, Texas, Owen Moore (Mary Catherine) of Hoover, Ala., and Melissa Moore of Sag Harbor, N.Y.; 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent in Frances Moore’s memory to The Gideons International (https://www2.gideons.org/donate) or to the First Baptist Church of Batesville.

Barbara Ann Sewell

POPE – Mrs. Barbara Ann Sewell, 76, died Friday, June 9, 2017 in Grenada. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 14, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at National Funeral Home in Clarksdale, followed by the service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Mrs. Sewell was a retired nurse from Merit Health Center in Clarksdale. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Pope, and Daughters of the Nile in Batesville.

Mrs. Sewell is survived by her daughters, Sheryl (Jeff) Cole of Marks, and Kacy Fisher of Pope; her son, Hugh (Lynn) Sewell of Pope; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Sewell, as well as her parents, Travis and Mattie Kate McGahey Sr., and her brother, Travis H. McGahey, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Shriner’s Hospital, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103.