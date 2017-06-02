Strong’s sister charged with accessory; preliminary hearing is June 7

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Jay Westfaul set a preliminary hearing for June 7 for Tanisha Strong of 107 Cedarcrest, Batesville, who was charged with felony accessory after the fact and disorderly conduct failure to comply after allegedly driving her brother, Condarius D. Strong, to Memphis after the shooting death of Roary Ledell Thomas on Bradford St. on March 2.

Condarius Strong eluded capture for approximately three months and was arrested Friday, May 26.

Tanisha Strong’s mother advised the court that she would be speaking with an attorney regarding the $250,000 bond.

Paul Edmond of 109 Lester St., Apt. C, Batesville, was found guilty of public drunk. Officer Will Parrish testified to entering the store and seeing Edmond yelling at the clerk because they wouldn’t sell him alcohol.

“I observed Mr. Edmond with blood shot eyes, staggering as well as a strong smell of an intoxicating beverage coming from his person,” said Officer Parrish.

“How would he know I was drunk? So what, he can just look at me and tell? Doesn’t he need evidence like in a murder case?” said Edmond.

“Well he is trained for this sort of thing. His sworn testimony is evidence. I find you guilty,” ruled the judge.

Edmond has 30 days to pay the $225 fine.

Edna Thomas of 6091-C Barnacre Rd., Sardis, was found guilty of disorderly conduct failure to comply and abusive language to the police.

According to the testimony of Officer Greg Jones, he was called to a second disturbance at the residence where Thomas was asked three times to leave but refused to do so.

The first disturbance was between the mother and father, but the situation was thought to have been resolved.

“She got in her car and slammed the door after yelling at me and using vulgar languance telling me I need to move my [blank] car before she runs over the [blank],” Officer Jones testified.

“The baby daddy kept calling me so I was gonna go get my grandkids. When I got there he was talking about keeping them.”

“I was talking to my sister and I told her they was blocking me in and I did say a curse word but I was talking to my sister,” said Thomas. Thomas has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,070 fine.

Cory Flowers of 3803 Seven Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of simple possession of marijuana. “I pulled the vehicle over for an expired tag and Mr. Flowers had a warrant so he was placed under arrest.”

“Another passenger stated she had marijuana on her, in her purse and in her bra. The passenger stated the marijuana in her bra was Mr. Flowers’ who gave it to her because he knew he had a warrant,” said Officer Jones.

“I did not know they had marijuana in the car. I was tired from working all day and just got a ride with them,” said Flowers.

Judge Westfaul found Flowers guilty and ordered him to see the clerk about paying his numerous fines in the amount of $3,020.

Justin Hadorn of 50 Business 7 S, Abbeville, was found guilty on three counts of shoplifting. Hadorn pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Crown Royal but stated another individual that was with him stole the beer and Redberry liquor.

According to Detective Justin Maples, the two men went to the liquor store on three seperate occasions in a maroon crossover SUV and stole the liquor to sell so they could buy drugs.

“I don’t make good choices a lot of the time,” said Hadorn. Hadorn has 30 days to pay the $1,146 fine and was ordered not to return to the liquor store.

Christie P. Burke of 201 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to contempt of court for failure to pay fines from June of 2016.

“I came to court for trial but the officer didn’t show and I came back the next week and they said they had no paperwork,” said Burke.

Court records indicated Burke was found guilty during her trial and was given 30 days to pay the $1,141 fine. Judge Westfaul offered Burke another trial date but she pleaded guilty stating, “I’ll just pay the ticket.”

Deundre Wooten of 631 Katherine Trail, Batesville, pleaded guilty to providing false identifying information. Wooten requested a lighter fine having served approximately 12 days in the Panola County Jail, but was denied.

“You’re wanted all over the state. You’re gonna be in there anyway,” said the judge. Wooten has 30 days to pay the $647 fine.

James M. Baker of 113 Field St., Batesville was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to pay a $784 fine from April of 2011 and was given credit for 12 days served in the Panola County Jail.

“I’m gonna let you out if you have no other warrants. This has been going on for a while,” said Judge Westfaul. Baker has 30 days to pay the reduced fine of $364.

James E. Alexander of 96 Outlaw Hill Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI first and advised he would get a lawyer for his July 12 trial.

LaCourtney Hughes of 107 Cedar Crest, Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct failure to comply and has 30 days to pay the $647 fine.

Brandon Griffin failed to appear to answer charges for disorderly conduct . Alright bonding company was notified of the incident.

Corey Ingram of 2125 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to loud music and has 30 days to pay the $177 fine.

Jaterian Lee of 203 Vaughn St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle, suspended driver’s license and speeding 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Lee has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,207 fine.

Gaylon Leland of 109 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, paid a cash bond of $225 prior to Court.

Terron Hardin of 255 Alex Gates Rd., Marks, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and paid the $567 fine at the jail.

Colton Lindley of 76 Brassell Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct failure to comply and open container. Lindley has been allotted 30 days to pay the $974 fine.

Clarence Hardrick Jr. of 209 Fisher St., Batesville was pleaded guilty to contempt of court from November of 2016 and paid the $461 fine at the jail.

Joseph Wicks of 2832 B Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for contempt of court. Alright bonding company has been notified.

Quentin L. Hogan of 1105 B Hawkins Rd., Batesville, was charged with felony fleeing, no insurance, reckless driving, no driver’s license and two counts of improper equipment.

Hogan was released upon his own recognizance and the case has been bound over to Circuit Court.

Kwincy Quarles of 214 Tubbs Apt. 44, Batesville, was charged with felony kidnapping and simple assault. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.