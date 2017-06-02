Six SP Tigers named baseball All-District

By Brad Greer

Following a runner-up finish in District 2-6A, six South Panola baseball players were named to the All-Division team last week.

Junior utility player Nathan Herron, sen

ior shortstop Noah Willis and sophomore first baseman/pitcher Blaine Ware were named to the first team squad while junior pitcher Anderson Wilder, junior center fielder Brayden Locke and sophomore catcher Braydyn Lee garnered second-team honors.

Herron and Ware have been selected to play in the State Games of Mississippi June 12-16th in Meridian.

Herron hit .403 for the season with 15 runs, 10 doubles, three triples and 16 RBIs.

Ware pitched 42.2 innings going 3-3 allowing 38 runs, 27 earned runs and 12 walks. He had 40 strikeouts with a 4.43 ERA (earned run average) on the mound. At the plate, he batted .267 with 16 hits, including five doubles, 13 RBIs and nine runs.

Willis hit .314 and went 22-of-70 with 22 hits, including three doubles, one triple and five RBIs.

Locke had a .200 batting average with nine hits, including one double and seven RBIs. He scored 10 runs.

Lee’s batting average was .262 with 11 hits, including four doubles and 12 RBIs.

On the mound, Wilder was 3-4, pitching 36 innings. He struck out 32, walked 20 with a 4.86 ERA.