Woman found guilty after assault at victim’s mailbox

By Ashley Crutcher

Batesville Municipal Judge Jay Westfaul heard a simple assault case Wednesday morning and found Scottoria Robinson of 411 Willa St., Batesville, guilty of simple assault, causing bodily injury to affiant Melissa Lloyd.

“I went to my mailbox and was jumped by her and two others. Another time she was blowing her horn around midnight and I asked her to stop because my child was trying to sleep,” said Lloyd.

“She told me if I wanna live like the white folks I need to move to the other side of town.”

Lloyd played a video for the court stating it was for a character reference. The video shows Robinson angry and using foul language.

“She came to the mailbox with brass knuckles trying to fight,” said Robinson.

Judge Westfaul found Robinson guilty of simple assault and ordered her to keep the peace. Robinson has 30 days to pay the $328 fine.

Charles Riley, 5382 Curtis Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance after five pills which appeared to be Oxycontin were found in his possession.

Riley was scheduled to appear in court last week but had to reschedule due to medical reasons.

Riley advised Judge Westfaul he had a prescription for the medication and would provide proof at his trial on July 5.

Stephanie Grant of 366 Enid Dam Rd., Pope, was charged with malicious mischief and simple assault. The case was earlier dismissed for lack of prosecution.

The case has been reinstated and is being transferred to Justice Court.

Kayln Cook of 219 Broad St., Batesville, was charged with dog running at large. The case was dismissed.

Jonathan Cox of 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to open container, speeding 54 MPH in a 40 MPH zone and no child restraint. Cox will have 30 days to pay the $629 fine.

Devan Gordon of 12555 436 Rd., Coffeeville, failed to appear to answer charges of simple possession of marijuana. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Mario Key of 244 Van Voris St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license and speeding 39 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. Key will join the work program for 17 days to work off the $971 fine.

Galvan Garcia of 163 Shiloh Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, open container and no driver’s license.

Garcia has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,316 fine.

Christopher Whitten of 117 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to public drunk. Whitten has served 13 days in the Panola County Jail and was sentenced to time served.

Dominique Patterson of 318 Panola Ave., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for public drunk and open container. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jonathan Griffin of 151 Love Ave., Crowder, failed to appear for a second time to answer charges of public drunk and has old fines from February.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Christopher McCollum of 2518 Belmont Rd., Sardis, was charged with simple assault by threat. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution after Affiant Jonathan Downs failed to appear to prosecute.

Marquita Cauthen of 231 Van Voris St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct. The case is set to go to trial on June 28.

Meanna Turner of 715 Market St., Water Valley, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Turner has 30 days to pay the $1,146 fine.

Holly Turner of 117 Janice Dr., Coldwater, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Mykevian Bobo of 214 Sherwood Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of contempt of court failure to pay.

Judge Westfaul ordered Bobo to have the $443 fine paid by Tuesday, May 30.

Bobo pleaded not guilty to charges of providing false information. The case will go to trial July 5.

Nicholas M. Roebuck of 256 Eureka St., Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment and suspended driver’s license. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.