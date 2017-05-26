Columnist shares Zach’s b-day wishes with 15,000 friends

Happy birthday Zachary, today is your day! It’s not every day that your mother’s weekly article comes out on your birthday. And when most family and friends post their birthday sentiments on FaceBook your mother gets to post hers in The Panolian for all 15,000 of her friends to read! So Zachary, this article comes with 526 words of birthday greetings, good wishes, and love for you, dear one.

Happy Birthday Zachary, rock. These past 20 months have not been easy, but you’ve carried us. DW and I have depended on you for strength and comfort. You’ve been our listening ear, shoulder to cry on, cheer-er upper, voice of reason, and guide. We’ve thankful you’ve been right here beside us, holding us up. You are a rock star!

Happy Birthday Zachary, family man. You and Kristine are blessed with a wonderful marriage and a darling daughter, who loves her devoted Dah-Dah. Who would have ever thought you’d ride a pink flamingo!

Happy Birthday Zachary, hard worker. No doubt you’re going far! Now all those Saturdays with DW (even when you’d rather been somewhere else) are paying dividends!

Happy Birthday Zachary, caring grandson. Your generation is known for its love for grandparents, you and your brother were no exception. Your thoughtfulness, patience, and kindness towards them shine brightly. And, lucky you, you knew and were loved by both of your great grandmothers, even though one of them wouldn’t believe I was having twins until the day you and your brother arrived.

Happy Birthday Zachary Walker (family joke). Your antics have entertained us even when you weren’t trying. You make us laugh at your corny jokes and stories. Your Granddaddy and Great Granddaddy Mack would be so proud that you inherited the corny storytelling gene. The family tradition continues.

Happy Birthday Zachary, vegetable eater. I’d like to think that all those years of accompanying me on night time extension programs paid off. You once told me that nutrition was boring but now you take it to heart (even though you still don’t like tomatoes).

Happy Birthday Zachary, early riser. Your morning calls make me smile, even when you wake me up, because you didn’t get being an early riser from me. Maybe I should have called you at 5:40 a.m. to remind you of what happened 36 years ago.

Happy Birthday Uncle Zach. Mack enjoys every minute with his Uncle Zachy, especially when on the tractor. He definitely has the Walker boy gene. Carry on.

Happy Birthday Zachary, mad hatter. Pictures prove that anything can be worn as head gear…a commode lid cover, a visor upside-down, an inside out jacket, half of a giant plastic Easter egg and you wore them all so well. It’s no wonder that sweet little Emree is so infatuated with hats! Today I hope it’s a birthday hat you’re wearing.

So birthday boy, this weekend we celebrate you. (Not everyone gets a long holiday weekend to celebrate his birthday, either.) It’s your special day, your way. Stay just like you are dear Zach, we love you that way. Keep holding us close and don’t forget to call.

Recipe of the Week

Red Velvet Cake

Let’s eat cake! A big red cake!

½ cup butter, softened

1 ½ cups sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

2 tablespoons baking cocoa

2 ounces liquid red food coloring

2 ½ cups cake flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon baking soda

Icing

1 cup cold milk

5 tablespoons cake flour

½ cup shortening

½ cup butter (margarine will not work)

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cream ½ cup butter, 1 ½ cups sugar, and teaspoon of vanilla in a large mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix cocoa and food coloring in a small bowl to make a paste. Add to egg mixture, beat well. Sift 2 ½ cups flour and salt into a bowl. Add dry ingredients alternately with buttermilk to egg mixture, beginning and ending with dry ingredients, beating well after each addition. Mix vinegar and baking soda in a small bowl. Add to the batter and beat well. Pour into 3 well-greased 8-inch cake pans. Bake at 350° for 20 to 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

For the icing: Mix cold milk and 5 tablespoons flour in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Pour into a bowl, place in refrigerator; chill until cool to the touch. Cream the ½ cup each of shortening and butter with 1 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Add to the cooled milk mixture and beat until smooth and fluffy. Spread between the layers and over the top and side of the cake.