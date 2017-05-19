Sheriff’s Report: Residents report over $6,000 in stolen property

By Ashley Crutcher

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received 11 reports of theft from May 5 to May 11 ranging from animal theft to identity theft to grand larceny.

In the week time-span Panola County residents reported missing over $6,000 in property to Sheriff Deputies. The incidents are under further investigation.

A 12-year-old got into some trouble for causing a disturbance at the Big Acres Picnic area.

May 5

• Riverview Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Steven Moore he went to pick up his children from his ex-wife for his visitation weekend and noticed his youngest son’s cheek was red and swollen.

According to the report, the resident asked his son what happened and the son stated the mother’s boyfriend hit him in the face.

Investigator Jason Chrestman was notified and advised the resident he did not need to return the children to their mother. The Department of Human Services was contacted and notified of the incident.

May 6

• Deputy Moore responded to Curtis Rd., Batesville and spoke with the resident who reported her ex-boyfriend was at the residence arguing with her and she wanted deputies to search her property to make sure the subject was gone.

Deputy Moore and Lieutenant Jeff Still searched the property and observed what appeared to be an unused Pittsburg two-ton engine crane. “The crane was partially under bags of clothes as if someone were trying to hide it,” stated Deputy Moore in the report.

According to the report, the resident advised the crane wasn’t hers and stated her cousin put the crane in her shed. Photographs were taken of the crane and Investigator Chrestman was notified.

• Forrest Drive North, Sardis resident reported to Deputy John Still the suspect has been staying with her and when she left the house on May 4 she took the resident’s EBT card from her purse.

• Greenhill Circle, Sardis resident reported seeing the suspect come to his residence and break the windshield and two side windows out on his 1987 Sedan.

May 7

• Deputy Darryl House responded to a burglary at Shiloh Baptist Church and spoke with the pastor who reported an unknown subject kicked the side door in, pulled out his desk drawer and knocked over a microphone stand. According to the report, nothing was reported missing.

May 8

• Deputy Steven McLarty responded to Locke Station Rd. where an individual reported a red hydraulic press and five John Deere parts were missing. According to the report, the items missing are valued at a total of $1,500.

• Adcock Rd. resident reported to Deputy McLarty he and his girlfriend got into an argument. According to the report, the resident stated his girlfriend got mad and started hitting him and he decided to leave.

Upon returning to the property, the resident discovered his belongings outside and observed his bedroom window broken out.

“I entered the residence and observed several items thrown around the home and the bathtub in the kitchen,” said Deputy McLarty. The resident reported he did not want to file charges but just wanted a report of the incident.

• Pine Lake Dr., Batesville resident reported to Investigator Danny Beavers he received two letters from the IRS stating someone tried to use his social security number to file a tax refund.

According to the report, the refund was stopped and at this time there are no suspects.

• Hwy. 51 S., Sardis resident reported to Investigator Beavers someone stole her pit bull puppy and dog carrier off the front porch.

According to the report, the resident stated the suspect posted pictures of the puppy on Facebook wanting to sell the dog for $200.

• Bethlehem Rd. resident reported to Deputy Tripp Williams her ex-husband is constantly calling, texting and contacting her on Facebook.

According to the report, the resident stated the suspect is contacting her family and friends and slanderingt her name. The resident was advised to go to Justice Court to sign charges.

May 9

• Deputy Maurice Market spoke to a Greenbriar Circle resident who reported some time between 10:30 and 11p.m. an unknown subject entered her residence and stole $60.

May 10

• Deputy Williams and Moore were patrolling Pope-Water Valley Rd. when they observed a naked man getting into a parked SUV at New Providence Church.

According to the report, the chase led all over Batesville but eventually ended in the parking lot of the Mississippi Department of Transportation building.

The driver advised he was hallucinating on narcotics and stated he was at the church praying.

• Brown Rd., Pope resident reported to Lieutenant Chuck Tucker he caught a small dark station wagon coming from his field and spoke to several juveniles before noticing damage to the field.

According to the report, the resident caught the car in his field again, but stated this time the vehicle caused severe damage destroying an undetermined amount of beans.

The resident stated he would get a crop insurance adjuster to determine to cost of damages but stated he believed the cost of damages was well over $1,000.

• Ballentine Rd., Sardis resident reported to Lieutenant Tucker someone had taken his spare key from his garage, entered his home and stole approximately $900 worth of quarters.

According to the report, the resident had new locks put in and stated he is unsure who could have stolen the money.

• Lieutenant Tucker spoke to a Haire Rd. resident who reported his pressure washer missing and stated he is unsure who could have taken it.

According to the report, a neighbor also reported some items missing the week before.

• Deputy John Still spoke to a Hwy. 51, Pope resident who reported to Deputy John Still an unknown individual stole a tractor battery, 20’ booster cables and a Campbell-Housefield compressor from his shed.

• Hudson Rd., Sardis resident reported to Investigator Beavers an unknown person tried to use his social security number to take out a loan in the amount of $30,000 at Goldman Sachs Bank.

According to the report, the resident has Legal Shield which notified him of the loan application.

• Deputy John Still spoke to an individual who reported an individual has approximately 15 horses on his property and stated the horses are extremely malnurished and in poor health.

May 11

• Deputy Harold Lewis responded to Willow Rd., Sardis, where the resident reported $1,400 had been stolen from his residence.

The resident stated an individual called to pay him money and he told her to leave the money outside in a green vehicle.

According to the report, the money was in the green vehicle but the money that was in the residence was gone.

Motor Vehicle Accidents

May 6

• Vehicle lost control and hit a tree on Shiloh Road.

• Vehicle ran off of Heafner Road.

May 7

• Car struck parked car on Oak Grove Road.

• Car lost control on Wilson Road.

• Hit and run occurred at Macedonia Cemetery.

• Two vehicle accident occurred on Main Street.