No hitter lands Royals first place

By Brad Greer

Four pitchers spun a no-hitter as the Royals handed the first place Red Sox their first defeat 3-0 Tuesday night in American Legion play.

Blaine Cosby, John Blockmon, Wes Morgan and Dre’Moore combined to strike out ten Sox batters as they improved their record to 3-2 on the season. The Red Sox fell to 4-1 but maintained its one game lead over the Royals in the standings.

The Royals scored all their runs in the bottom of the fifth on two errors, a walk and a key base hit by Jaron Daniels to break open a scoreless contest.

Tanner Jaudon reached on an error to leadoff the inning before Ethan Moore walked. Following a wild pitch that advanced both runners one base, Corbin Fowler drove in both runners on an error to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

Daniels then delivered a sharp single up the middle that plated Fowler for the final run. Moore doubled and Cosby added a single to account for the Royal hits.

The Red Sox lone threat came in the first after three hit batters loaded the bases with one out, but they could not convert as Blockmon came on in relief of Cosby to retire the next two batters.

Denver Brown, Grayden Gullick, Dawson Griffin and Luke Weldon all saw time on the hill for the Sox.

Yankees- 7 A’s-7

The Yankees rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to forge a tie with the A’s in the opening game of the day.

The A’s(0-4-1) took a 5-2 lead into the fourth before the Yankees began chipping away at the deficit with two runs in the fourth before the A’s regained the momentum with two runs in the fifth for a 7-4 advantage.

The Yankees added a run in the fifth on Lee Adcock’s RBI groundout that plated Wesley Wilson. Gage Heath led off the sixth by reaching on an error before stealing second base.

Nathan Walls then followed with a bloop single that scored Heath to close the margin to 7-6. After a strikeout for out number one, Ty Hodges ripped a sharp single up the middle to drive in Walls with the tying run. Hodges later advanced to third but was stranded there as two ground outs ended the game.

Both teams garnered seven hits each as Walls paced the Yankees with three singles and three runs scored. Heath, Alton Lee and Forrest Pierce added singles. Brier Busby also drove in a run. Wesley Wilson, Walls, Pierce and Hodges all pitched for the Yankees.

Hunter Ellis led the A’s with two singles while D.J. Melton, Henry Ford, Matthew Turner and Ben Smith all singled. Drew Dunlap, Josh Johnson, Ellis, Smith and Mack Hall tallied runs. Hall and Turner pitched for the A’s.