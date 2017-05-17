Palmer becomes first African-American and first woman to hold Sardis Mayor post
Former Sardis Alderman Lula Palmer won Tuesday’s Democratic Primary runoff
for Mayor which will make her both the first woman and first
African-American to hold that post as she faces no other contenders in the
June 6 Municipal General Election.
Former Sardis Alderman Lula Palmer defeated incumbent Mayor Billy Russell by
27 votes in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary runoff. It was the only runoff
election in Panola County’s municipalities.
The former Alderman received 285 or 52 percent of the votes compared to
Russell’s 258 votes.
Eleven more citizens voted in the May 2 primary than in the May16 runoff
with unofficial totals being 554 and 543 respectively.
The incumbent mayor defeated Palmer in another tight runoff four years ago
when then incumbent Mayor Rusty Dye was eliminated in the first.
Palmer is the first woman in recent memory to hold the Sardis mayor’s
position and also the first African-American. Michael Price’s victory over
incumbent Mayor-at-large Roy Scallorn gives Sardis the first
African-American majority on the board of aldermen.
Bonnie Smith and Clarence “Boo-Boo” Jones, both incumbent African-American
aldermen, both won reelection in the first primary. Aldermen Tommy Rayburn
and Jojo Still were both unopposed and are the two non-black members of the
five-member board-elect.