EMCC to host three football summer camps

SCOOBA – East Mississippi Community College is scheduled to conduct three separate summer football camps during the month of June on the Scooba campus.

EMCC will first hold a two-day quarterback/skills camp on Monday and Tuesday, June 12-13, at Sullivan-Windham Field. Open to all students of high school age, the skills camp fee is $150 per overnight camper and $120 for day campers. Registration will take place Monday morning between 10 a.m. and noon.

Immediately following on that Wednesday (June 14), East Mississippi will conduct a 7-on 7-tournament. At a cost of $20 per player, which includes lunch and a T-shirt, registration for the 7-on-7 tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. with tournament action kicking off at 10 a.m.

The following week, EMCC is also scheduled to hold a three-day lineman camp, June 20-22, for student-athletes entering grades 9-12. Fees for the Lions’ lineman camp are $200 per overnight camper and $150 per day camper.

For more information on East Mississippi Community College’s June football camps, please contact EMCC assistant football coaches Cade Wilkerson (dwilkerson@eastms.edu or 601-934-3055) and Justin Sanders (jsanders2@eastms.edu or 601-938-2451) in advance of the camp dates. Interested campers are encouraged to check out EMCC’s athletics website at www.EMCCAthletics.com <http://www.EMCCAthletics.com> for additional information, including camp application forms (http://www.emccathletics.com/sports/fball/Camp_Info) to download and complete to assist with the registration process.